Here is why Disha Patani was bullied as a teenager



Looking at her ultra glamorous personality, you wouldn't think she's a stranger. The Bareilly ki ladki has been perfectly adapted to show business. All of his films, be it Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat, Baaghi 2 or the recent Malang, have been over Rs 100 million. She has the best boyfriend to boot at Tiger Shroff, though she refuses to talk about him.





The beautiful Disha Patani was the wow factor in her latest release Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Disha reveals that she is an introvert and yet is close to her character in spirit. "Like my character Sara in Malang, I am independent. However, I am not as carefree and I am not living the life of one person to another. I am still exploring myself," she smiles. It is hard to believe when she says she is an introvert. She insists that she doesn't know many people in the industry. He also doesn't mix with people outside of work or attend parties. "I feel uncomfortable in social places," she explains. "I like being at home, doing gymnastics and dancing." She accepts that show business is all about mixing. But it is still difficult for her since she doesn't even drink. "Also, the food is horrible," he smiles. "So I get stuck for nothing."

What she reveals next comes as a surprise. She confides that she was bullied as a teenager because she looked like a tomboy. “Up to the tenth standard, he had short hair. I was thin and tall. He looked like a child. People used to call me jhadu and harass me. But I was so absorbed in my little world that I didn't bother. Fortunately, all of that has helped me now. No matter what people say, things don't affect me, "he smiles.









Disha started modeling at 18. She was working hard at a time when girls her age were living life to the bottom. In addition to studying, he made commercials and walked the ramp. She had an ambitious streak even then. She knew what she wanted from life and worked to achieve it. But she always had a good head on her shoulders. "I used to stay in a model apartment. There were foreigners there. A lot of things happened in the apartment. But I stayed away from all that. I had a good education. I am aware of the things that surround me," he says.

She began her acting career with the film Loafer de Telugu in 2015. M.S. from Neeraj Pandey Dhoni: The Untold Story, based on the life of ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, marked her Hindi debut. He also starred in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga, which is among one of the highest-grossing Chinese films. Baaghi 2 by Ahmed Khan, Bharat and Malang by Ali Abbas Zafar are his other commercial superhits. While playing a cool character in Malang, Dhoni had her as a non-glamorous avatar and Baaghi 2 saw her play a mother. She was related to the characters of Dhoni and Baaghi 2 because she comes from a small town. “I am a small town girl. Also, I don't go out looking for roles where it might seem glamorous. My main concern is the script, ”she says.











She is not a trained actress. So every time you step on a film set it's like starting over. Every time you work with a new director, you have to absorb a new way of doing things. It is terrifying and fascinating at the same time. Insecurity keeps her alert. "I like to feel emotions. I like to feel my lines and say it like one would in real life. I still have a lot to learn, ”he reasons. Given her Rs 100 million heroine status, she could get any project she likes. But Disha has not signed as many movies. It may be that she is demanding. "I didn't want to be an actress. I was too shy to believe I could be in front of the camera. I didn't like being clicked on; I was so cautious. So I landed here. So it's not easy for me to say yes right away. I take my time to choose ”, he explains.

Although reserved by nature, Disha thaws in front of the camera. "I'm just shy in front of people. That's so weird. Once the camera is on, I enjoy being in front of it. As if no one is looking at me," he laughs. She does not have a clique or a support system to help her make decisions. "I have no people to tell me to do this, to do that." He listens to me if he is choosing a movie or taking any other step, "he says.

She will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which marks her second collaboration with the superstar after Bharat. Fan expectations are high for this jodi. She has nothing but fond memories of Bharat, where her number, Slow Motion, was a box office hit. "I love to dance. I always wanted to do that great song. I was so happy that I was able to do slow motion with Mr. Salman. Vaibhavi Merchant is one of my favorite choreographers," she smiles. She confesses to being bullied by Salman, but clarifies that he is a Charity co-star. She admires him for his comedic moment. "Comedy is tough. I used to believe that emotional scenes are difficult, but comedy is something else. Mr. Salman guided me when we did such scenes.







Our leading ladies are swerving fast towards the cinema halfway, but Disha wants to enjoy the commercial space. She likes to do action and comedy. “No one has approached me through art cinema until now. I will if I'm in a state of mind to do it, "she says. She firmly believes in destiny and attributes her stardom to a bigger plan. She smiles:" I'm from Bareilly and I couldn't imagine being here someday. I was doing BTech. I wanted to be an air force pilot. Then I got here and things were put in place. Not that I want to be on top. I enjoy the trip more than anything else "

