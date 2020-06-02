Here are the guidelines as nursing homes in Massachusetts begin to reopen to visitors.

Visitors will soon be able to see their loved ones again in long-term care facilities, but only under specific guidelines.

According to an announcement by the Baker administration earlier this week, those who want to visit residents in nursing homes or long-term care facilities can start scheduling them starting June 3.

Since March, all non-essential visitors or workers in long-term care facilities have been banned from visiting due to the risk of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysis of the spread of COVID-19 has shown that nursing homes have been at particularly high risk.

For those who want to visit starting June 3, here are the basic guidelines: