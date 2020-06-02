Here are the guidelines as nursing homes in Massachusetts begin to reopen to visitors.

Visitors will soon be able to see their loved ones again in long-term care facilities, but only under specific guidelines.
According to an announcement by the Baker administration earlier this week, those who want to visit residents in nursing homes or long-term care facilities can start scheduling them starting June 3.
Since March, all non-essential visitors or workers in long-term care facilities have been banned from visiting due to the risk of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysis of the spread of COVID-19 has shown that nursing homes have been at particularly high risk.
For those who want to visit starting June 3, here are the basic guidelines:
- No more than two people may visit an individual resident at a time, and visits must be pre-scheduled and occur in designated outdoor spaces.
- All visitors will go through a temperature screening before access is allowed, and anyone who shows a fever over 100.0 F or who also shows symptoms of COVID-19 will not be able to visit the resident.
- Guests must cover their faces for the entirety of their visit and must maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and the resident, as well as any healthcare professionals present.
- A professional health worker from the center must be present during the entire visit.
- If a visitor develops symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours, they must alert the facility.