Her family fled Syria. He did not cry until he heard about his sisters.

While Yousef is intellectual Curiosity has been rewarded in the Netherlands, it put her entire family in trouble in Syria. In 2012, when Yousef was 11 years old and approximately a year had passed since the protests against the regime began, armed men from the Mukhabarat, the country's notorious internal security force, broke into the family home. The problem? The boy's telescope, which used to look at Mount Qasioun from the dining room window, was visible from the street, and on that same street was a Mukhabarat office. They suspected that someone might be spying on them. Inside Yousef's home, the men pushed his mother aside, confiscated the offending telescope, and took all the family's laptops and mobile phones. Despite his shock and fear, Yousef, without fully understanding what was happening, innocently asked one of the men: "When will you return it?"

Violent intrusion reinforced what Syrians had been taught for generations under authoritarian rule: the country was not for them. They had no significant rights as citizens of a state. Rather, "Syria is Assad," as was the indoctrination, and Yousef had already had lessons about it both in his history and nationality classes, and in the schoolyard, where students had to stand in line in the morning. to greet Bashar al-Assad. .

It is a type of education that you do not miss in the Netherlands. But despite the fact that his life experiences have been different from those of his Dutch classmates, Yousef insists that he has more in common with them than not. "I am an introverted nerd, born in Syria, Gen Z of above average intelligence living in the Netherlands." Beyond that, he says, he's not really sure who he is, but he quickly adds that it's also a typical Gen Z feature.

Although he says he isn't "very interested,quot; in anything these days, Yousef is making his way through the discography of Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and reading many Japanese comics. He tries to ignore the Syrian news and limit his unease to things closer to home, such as whether he is genetically forced to lose his long-time hair now, usually pulled back on his neck. He also jokes that it is a "great injustice,quot; that he cannot grow his beard, something he has wanted to do for a long time. "If I let my beard grow," he says, "I'll just look like Amish."

While acknowledging the gravity of what happened to him, he says knowing at the time that it was not permanent and now that he will soon acquire Dutch citizenship (and the opportunities and freedom of movement it offers) has mitigated any lingering bitterness. She also doesn't think there is anyone to blame for what happened to her family. "Blame the man?" he asks rhetorically. "But no, the world is more complicated than that. You can't blame anyone. "

His sister Souad, who lives a few hours away in Amsterdam, thinks that Yousef does not want to give too much weight to his difficulties because he does not want to be seen as a refugee. "It's hard to accept that it's part of who you are," she says. "It may feel awkward, but you are not ashamed to be from Syria." Also, as Yousef sees it, others have it much worse, and overall, he thinks it must be a boy, at least for a time. "What's more important," he says, "is that a lot of things don't."