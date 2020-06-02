HelloFresh drops Lea Michele on accusations of racism

Image: via Getty

read MicheleSupposedly he is racist and terrible behavior in the set of Joy It has already cost him a brand deal. That was fast!

According to Page sixHelloFresh announced Tuesday that they would be leaving Michele as a sponsored partner.

They cut it less than a day later Joy star Samantha Marie Ware He called Michele for his apparently performative position in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Ware tweeted that Michele made her live Joy a "living hell" and once told her that she "shit in my wig". A number of other ex Joy the cast members seemed to endorse Ware, and Dabier Snell He said Michele would let him "sit at the table with the other cast members because" he didn't belong there. "

Overall, it seems like working with Michele sucks:

Five pieces of furniture that have hidden storage

Goodbye! [Page six]

Riverdale’S Vanessa Morgan He called the show up for wearing his black plaster for diversity points while relegating them aside or portraying them as "thugs." She made a cryptic cheep on Sunday:

“Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people who are scary. Tired of us being used as non-dimensional supporting characters on our white courts too. Or it's only used in diversity commercials, but not really on the show. "

She replied in an answer that she was talking about Riverdale:

Morgan also noted that her character, Toni Topaz, is being "used as the bisexual biracial token" on the show. Greg Berlanti, what the hell?? [We weekly]