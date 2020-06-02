Happy birthday Sally Kellerman – MASH And Back to School actress is 84 years old

Happy birthday Sally Kellerman! Known to many for her portrayal of Major Margarate "Hot Lips,quot; Houlihan in the 1970 film MIXTUREFor which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, Sally Kellerman turns 84 today. Born June 2, 1937 in Long Beach, California, Sally graduated from Actors Studio before finding her way to fame and critical acclaim. Some of his most notable films include The player, Welcome to the., The last of the red-hot lovers, and Back to school and Foxes. In addition to her acting credits, Sally Kellerman is also a singer and voice artist. At 18, the blonde-haired beauty launched her career in show business.

Although she was raised as a Christian Scientist, she did not let her religious education stop her. She signed with the Verve Records music label and performed at the local theater. He attended the newly opened Actors Studio West Hollywood location with Jack Nicholson, Dean Stockwell, and Robert Blake. Actors Studio West is the Hollywood extension of New York School.

Soon, Sally Kellerman would debut in television series and appears in the Star Trek pilot (the second pilot, actually) "Where No Man Has Gone Before,quot;, where she played the character Dr. Elizabeth Dehner.

You can see a souvenir photo of Sally Kellerman and William Shatner below.

My friend James Goldstone chose Sally Kellerman and William Shatner in the pilot & # 39; Star Trek & # 39 ;. pic.twitter.com/4udlXWFMkU – FOOD FASCISM (@sandrajshevey) May 25, 2020

You can see a clip with Sally Kellerman at Star Trek down.

Kellerman also starred on Broadway while playing Mag Wildwood in Breakfast at Tiffany & # 39; s. Although Sally Kellerman was accumulating credits for theater, television and movies, it was not until she landed the role of "Hot Lips,quot; that her status as a Hollywood star was assured.

She followed MIXTURE with her portrayal of Elaine in The last of the burning lovers.

Sally Kellerman has sung through a variety of her films and stage performances. You can hear Sally Kellerman singing with the Joel Scott Quartet below.

Here's Sally Kellerman's promo video where talents and magnetic personality shine.

Sally Kellerman continues to act, sing and do voice work. She appeared as Aunt Joan in an episode of Difficult people in 2017 and appeared in the 2016 movies The remake and Eternal love. She has two projects in the early stages of development and finished shooting the next movie. Upside down submarine.

Happy birthday Sally Kellerman!

