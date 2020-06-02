Happy Birthday Jerry Mathers – Leave it to Beaver Star turns 72

Happy birthday to Jerry Mathers, the beloved former child actor who won hearts with his portrayal of Theodore "Beaver,quot; Cleaver in the series Leave it to Beaver which aired from 1957 to 1963. Jerry found his way to child stardom at a young age after landing a modeling job at age two. After her modeling performance, she got a commercial and started making movie appearances. Before starring Leave it to Beaver, had appeared in seven films, including Pale-faced son, Fighting Lady Men, This is my love, The seven little foys, The problem with Harry, That certain feelingand Bigger than life. Jerry Mathers came to Leave it to Beaver Practically an experienced veteran and he was only nine years old! Jerry even revealed that he filmed the pilot for Leave it to Beaver when I was only six years old!

Born on June 2, 1948, Jerry Mathers was winning the United States with his cute face, big eyes, and brave personality. He got a deal that allowed him to earn revenue from marketing the role (the first for a child actor) and to this day, he still gets a cut of "Leave It to Beaver,quot; merchandise! It's not a bad deal, considering the show remains a time-treasured favorite and has been loved by families for more than 50 years since it started.

You can watch an episode of Leave it to Beaver in the video player below.

Jerry Mathers played "Beaver,quot; opposite Tony Dow, who played his older brother Wally. Tony Dow recently celebrated a birthday and Jerry Mathers wished him a happy birthday on social media. The two are still good friends and appear together in performances and interviews.

Leave It to Beaver starred as Hugh Beaumont as Ward Cleaver and Barbara Billingsley as June Cleaver. Ken Osmond played Eddie Haskell, the neighborhood bully, a sneak, and a jerk general. Jerry said upon learning of the death of Ken Osmond, that he was a great actor because his real-life personality was the opposite pole of his character Eddie Haskell.

I will miss my longtime friend Ken Osmond, whom I have known for more than 63 years. I have always said that he was the best actor in our show because in real life his personality was so opposite to the character he portrayed so brilliantly. RIP dear friend. #kenosmond pic.twitter.com/dnVHUEghOC – Jerry Mathers (@TheJerryMathers) May 18, 2020

Jerry Mathers has three children and lives in Huntington Beach, California with his wife, Teresa.

GREAT NEWS! My merchandise website is "live,quot;! You can order my vintage t-shirt with my authentic printed signature and my green hat (the color of the cap I wore at LITB) with my embroidered autograph! Click here! https://t.co/ebFEi6jyCo #leaveittobeaver #jerrymathers # Tshirts #tapas pic.twitter.com/ksjBIboJs8 – Jerry Mathers (@TheJerryMathers) March 7, 2020

Happy birthday Jerry Mathers!

