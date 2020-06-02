Happy birthday Dana Carvey! Saturday Night Live and Wayne's world star is 65

Happy birthday Dana Carvey! The Saturday Night Live player and Wayne's World star celebrates his 65th birthday on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Missoula, Montana on June 2, 1955, the family moved to San Carlos, California, where Dana grew up and attended. to school. After graduating from high school, he attended San Francisco State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in television journalism. In the late 1970s, Dana Carvey was making a name for herself as a comedian and was attracting attention for her talent. In the early 1980s, Dana began to branch out to work in film and landed pieces on television and on the big screen.

In 1980, Dana made her television debut in the television movie. Finally alone where he played the character, Michael Elliot. He would soon appear in movies and had small roles in Halloween II and This is lumbar puncture. In 1986 Dana Carvey found more success in Hollywood when she co-starred in the movie Tough Guys. That same year, Dana Carvey joined Saturday night live And the rest, as they say, is history. Dana Carvey found great success and became a star.

In the meantime Saturday Night Live (SNL)Dana Carvey's light shone and introduced the world to many characters she would always be known for, including the Lady of the Church, Garth Algar and Hans. Additionally, Dana Carvey became famous for many of her impressions that she showed on the show. These include Ross Perot, President George H.W. Bush, Robin Williams and Christopher Walken.

You can watch Dana Carvey's SNL audition tape below.

Fans show Dana their love and appreciation on her special day.

Happy 65th birthday Dana Carvey! Born on June 2, 1955 in Missoula, MT, this talented actor, comedian, and former SNL cast member always managed to make us laugh. Dana remains active today and is happily married with two children.@danacarvey #DanaCarvey #TELEVISION #SNL #Films @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/QncQQFOcaO – 80sThen80sNow (@ 80sThen80sNow) June 2, 2020

Dana has a YouTube channel but hasn't been very active lately. Here's one of Dana Carvey's print videos where he imitated Christopher Walken for a Halloween-style parody.

Are you a fan of Dana Carvey? Dana is married to Paula Zwagerman and has two children: Thomas and Dex.

Happy birthday Dana Carvey!

