Happy Birthday Andy Cohen – Watch What Happens Live Host and Producer Turns 52

Happy birthday Andy Cohen! the Watch what happens live The presenter and producer turns 52 today. Born on June 2, 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, Cohen graduated from Boston University with a degree in television journalism. He starred on CBS News and worked as a producer for The Early Show before becoming Bravo's vice president of original programming in 2004. The move was excellent for Cohen as it has brought the network to ranking success and produced some of his most popular shows, including True housewives franchise, The Millionaire Matchmaker, Superior design, Catwalk Project (2005-2008) and more.

Cohen is also a successfully published author who has written the books "The Andy Cohen Diaries,quot;, "Most Talkative,quot;, "Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries,quot;, "The Real Housewives Get Personal,quot;, and more.

He has the radio channel on SiriusXM called Radio Andy and he has a live show with his close friend and brother Gemini Anderson Cooper (Anderson celebrates his 53rd birthday tomorrow) called AC2 Live: Andy and Anderson on the way where they go on a live tour.

Although Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are openly gay, they are not a couple, despite the many hopeful wishes of their fans. Andy is also the first openly gay presenter on a late-night talk show and lives his life out loud, which in turn helps those fighting for LGBTQ rights and equality.

Both Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have children born through a surrogate. Andy Cohen's son is Benjamin Allen, who just celebrated his first birthday on February 4, 2020.

When Anderson Cooper decided to become a father, he found support and guidance from his good friend Andy Cohen, who had already been through the experience.

At this point, it is unclear what plans Andy Cohen has to celebrate his birthday. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and recent civil unrest and unrest across the country, the state is at a time that many have never witnessed before. Social gatherings are limited and the ability to go out and celebrate with a big party is prohibited due to social distancing rules.

Andy has yet to post anything about his birthday with his 3.9 million Instagram followers, though he recently shared an interesting photo of himself.

