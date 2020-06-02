Happy Birthday Amy Schumer – Actress and Comedian turns 39

Happy birthday to Amy Schumer, who celebrates her 39th birthday on June 1, 2020. Born in New York, New York on June 1, 1981, Amy Schumer has become one of the most requested actresses and launched her career as stand. up comical. Amy found herself in the public spotlight when she appeared on the NBC show Last Comic StandinSun. She is the cousin of New York Senator Chuck Schumer and, while known for her humor, takes politics seriously. Amy has not shared anything on her social media accounts regarding her birthday, instead, she has been sharing photos and videos regarding George Floyd's protest.

Amy Schumer is known for her obscene humor that she brought to her comedy routines and on-screen work. He paid his dues live, standing, but was discovered (so to speak) when he appeared on NBC Last comic position, where he finished fourth. His success did not matter that he did not win the show as he gained enough exposure to get a television special followed by his own show: Inside Amy Schumer for which he won a Peabody and Emmy Award.

She has five projects in progress and finished filming the movie The Humans before the pandemic's success.

Amy has her own YouTube channel where you can catch up on some of her latest sketches. You can watch a video titled "Parenting Hack,quot; with Amy Schumer in the following video player.

Since Amy Schumer's cousin is Senator Chuck Schumer, political causes are close to her heart. She has joined forces with her cousin on various issues, including gun control and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Amy is married to American chef Chris Fischer. The couple married after dating for three months in February 2018 and they are still going strong. They now have a son, a son named Gene David Fischer, who was born in May 2019 and just celebrated his first birthday.

Happy birthday Amy Schumer!

