Halsey Pays Medical Attention To Protesters In California, Shares Photos Of Police Brutality He Witnessed During Riots

Halsey has been in the thick of the protests in Los Angeles for the past few days, and the singer shared photos and videos on Instagram so her fans know what she's witnessed. the You should be sad The singer provided first aid to those injured while protesting the death of George Floyd, and told people sitting in "the comfort,quot; of their own home to open their eyes.

The 25-year-old man explained that medical professionals are being consumed and depleted with COVID-19, so there is little or no medical care available to people who have been injured during the protests.

“I have treated firsthand men, women, and children who were shot in the chest, face, and back. Some will lose vision, some have lost fingers. I've been covered in innocent blood, "Halsey wrote.

She said it has become very clear to her that some of her 20 million followers need to see what she has seen. After urging his fans to pass on the photos and videos of his post, he told them they don't even scratch the surface.

"It is easy from the comfort of your home to see looting and riots on television and to approve the violent measures that are being taken by the forces. But what you do not see is innocent peaceful protesters who were shot and who launched tear gas and physical assaults without rest, "wrote the singer. "You think it's not happening, it's just the 'thugs' and the 'riots', right? The police keep you safe, right? You're wrong. This is happening everywhere. And the innocent people who exercise their rights of expression and assembly face violence and abuse of power. "

Halsey also spoke about his biracial roots, explaining that his father is a black man. She added that her mother is an EMT, and this week she had to put those two associations together in a way that has "horrified,quot; her.

The singer, who recently revealed that she is studying for the bar exam, insisted that her publication was not a sign of virtue. Instead, she felt compelled to share with her fans what she had witnessed with her own eyes. Halsey also called President Donald Trump and his decision to mobilize the military against American citizens.

they shot us rubber bullets. We did not break the line. the hands were motionless above. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn – h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

She concluded her post by saying that things have "escalated beyond their privilege and comfort not to care." Halsey begged her fans to use the car because this is a "war on the Americans,quot; and it's everyone's problem.

Halsey attended a Black Lives Matter rally in West Hollywood over the weekend, tweeting Monday that police fired rubber bullets into the crowd. She said the protesters did not break the line and their hands were raised, but the police still "shot at them." After the incident, Halsey said she was safe and that the police did not arrest her.

“There were people that I had to get to safety, since many of them have VISA. I + many of my companions were shot, gassed + antagonized. The first line was quiet + unprovoked, "Halsey wrote." BUT MANY ARE UNSAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY. DONATE BOND ORGS !!! I CURRENTLY AM. "



