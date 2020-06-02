Halsey & # 39; covered in innocent blood & # 39; while helping injured protesters

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Sin ti & # 39; reveals that some activists lost their vision, while others lost their fingers due to violence and abuse of power by police officers in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Halsey has attacked the US government. USA for his treatment of protesters after helping those injured during the Black Lives Matter protests this weekend.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, protests were organized over the weekend to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice across the country.

Halsey came to the aid of a man injured in the protest in Santa Monica, California and, after posting a slideshow of the video clips of the riot on his Instagram account, reiterated the horror of what he witnessed in a long legend.

"These photos and videos don't even scratch the surface," he wrote. "From the comfort of your home, it is easy to watch looting and riots on television and approve of the violent measures being taken by the forces."

"But what you don't see is innocent peaceful protesters who were shot and gassed with tear gas and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it's not happening, it's just the & # 39; thugs & # 39; and the & # 39; riots & # 39 ;, right? The police keep you safe. You're wrong. "

She continued: "This is happening everywhere … And innocent people who exercise their rights of expression and assembly face violence and abuse of power."

"With all of our medical professionals consumed and depleted with Covid, there is little or no medical care available. I have treated firsthand men, women, and children who were shot in the chest, face, and back. Some will lose vision. Some They have lost their fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. "

Early in the day, Halsey's flashing boyfriend Yungblud He praised the star, calling her "fearless, disinterested and inspiring" for serving those in need during the protests.

"I have to say halsey, you were amazing today … You didn't think about yourself for a moment. I'm proud to meet you," he said.