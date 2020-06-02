Halle Berry hires fans to help immigrant father lose business at protests in Los Angeles

WENN

Through her account on social networks, the actress of & # 39; John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum & # 39; draws attention to the plight of Ned Harounian, 81, whose Melrose store was looted and burned.

Halle Berry He is making a passionate plea for an immigrant badly affected by the looting and burning of buildings that razed Los Angeles over the weekend. A day after the peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd were marred by violent acts, the "Monster ball"The actress drew attention to the situation of Ned Harounian.

Sharing a collage photo of the business owner and his late wife on Instagram Story, the 53-year-old man wrote: "An 81-year-old immigrant father and business owner, Ned Harounian, had his Melrose store ransacked and burned down. . weekend." She continued with the details: "He emigrated in 1985 and for 30 years he put his life into his business and community."

In the Monday June 1 post, the mother of two also noted, "They also stole the jewelry from his recently deceased wife." Then he asked the people of Los Angeles to help the man. "I know things are crazy right now, but I hope we can take a minute to help this man!" she said. "Your son has created a @gofundme."

Berry also shared similar posts on Twitter and even responded to various reactions from other users. When one in particular expressed his hope that Ned's insurance would cover his loss, Berry was quick to point out that this will not be the case. "According to his son, the insurance does not cover the damage caused by the disturbances", "the"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"replied the actress.

The ex-wife of Olivier Martinez In addition, he reminded his followers not to use certain words on his page. After one user wrote, "That's heartbreaking! These thugs doing this must stop and let the people who are peacefully protesting do their thing," he wrote, "please don't use the word thugs here. I won't tolerate it. stand in solidarity with all those who protested this weekend. "

Ned's store was one of many public companies and institutions that were looted and destroyed amid national protests sparked by Floyd's death in Minneapolis. The curfew has been implemented throughout southern California since Sunday. On Monday, another curfew was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. for the business district and at 4 p.m. The whole city.

The GoFundMe page created for Ned by his son Naz described his store not only as "his source of income, but also his safe haven." Naz's note continued: "The Los Angeles Melrose community is familiar to him and he is familiar to them. He has been raped, stripped of the job, support and community of his life, devastating." As of Monday night, $ 18,656 has been raised from their goal of $ 75,000.