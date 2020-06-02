Gyms may reopen soon in Colorado if state approves proposed guidance

Gyms could reopen for groups of 10 at a time if the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment adopts the rules it has released in draft form for public comment.

The public has until Wednesday at noon to comment. The new orientation will be announced Thursday.

The proposed rules under consideration include:

Personal training groups of four or less would continue to be allowed.

Indoor "recreators,quot; would be allowed in groups of 10 at a time, provided they maintain a 6-foot spacing. (Note: Several counties, including Douglas and Larimer, already have state variations that govern gym operations.)

Backup systems would be recommended where possible to "space and limit re-creators,quot;.

The use of shared computers would be discouraged and all computers would have to be disinfected between each use.

Bathrooms and showers would remain open, but access to lockers would be closed "to reduce congregation in confined spaces."

Ventilation should be maximized using fans and open windows, when possible.

Hand sanitizers would have to be provided.

Staff and customers will be asked to put on facial covers "when they can safely do so."

Employees would be subject to temperature and symptom controls. Symptomatic employees would be referred to the CDPHE symptom tracker.

CDPHE is also soliciting input from the public on the proposed rules for outdoor recreation. As with the gym guidelines, the public comment deadline is noon on Wednesday.

Many gyms have already taken steps to improve safety, including the use of powerful disinfectants and 30 minutes between classes to clean.

