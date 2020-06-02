Griffin Newman asks fellow police actor to donate to social justice organizations

Blue bloods & # 39; Griffin Newman He is asking actors who play on-screen police officers to donate to organizations fighting for social justice reform.

"I am a jobless actor who (unlikely) played a detective in two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago." Newman wrote on Twitter on Monday, June 1. "If you currently play a cop? If you earn tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste for playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

Additionally, she shared a screenshot of the donations she made to Community Justice Exchange and various Act Blue charities. The actor donated $ 10,000 and $ 1,000 respectively.

In response to his own tweet, he wrote, "Blue. Actors. Should. Donate. To. Act. Blue. #BlueActorsActBlue."

Newman's donation also prompted fans, supporters, and other actors to donate. Brooklyn nine nine actor Stephanie Beatriz He also shared a screenshot of a donation he made and urged others in the industry to do the same.