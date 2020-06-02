Griffin Newman asks fellow police actor to donate to social justice organizations

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
Blue bloods & # 39; Griffin Newman He is asking actors who play on-screen police officers to donate to organizations fighting for social justice reform.
"I am a jobless actor who (unlikely) played a detective in two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago." Newman wrote on Twitter on Monday, June 1. "If you currently play a cop? If you earn tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste for playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."
Additionally, she shared a screenshot of the donations she made to Community Justice Exchange and various Act Blue charities. The actor donated $ 10,000 and $ 1,000 respectively.
In response to his own tweet, he wrote, "Blue. Actors. Should. Donate. To. Act. Blue. #BlueActorsActBlue."
Newman's donation also prompted fans, supporters, and other actors to donate. Brooklyn nine nine actor Stephanie Beatriz He also shared a screenshot of a donation he made and urged others in the industry to do the same.
"I am an actor who plays a detective on television,quot; she wrote on Twitter, sharing the same message Newman shared. "If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in waste for playing a cop? I'll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way)."
Beatriz also donated a total of $ 11,000 to organizations similar to the ones Newman donated.