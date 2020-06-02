Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend died of accidental drug overdose, forensic rules

Instagram

The actor known for his portrayal of Tyler Crowley in & # 39; Twilight & # 39; 2008 and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead inside their Las Vegas condo on May 13.

The cause and the form of Gregory Tyree BoyceDeath has finally been revealed. Three weeks after "Twilight"The actor was found dead along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju inside his Las Vegas condo, it was announced that the couple died from drug use.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Clark County coroner's office confirmed through coroner John Fudenberg that the 30-year-old actor and his 27-year-old girlfriend died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl poisoning. Their deaths are declared accidental.

Gregory and Natalie were found dead on May 13. At that time, spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department, Larry Hadfield, stated that the couple's bodies were found at 2:48 p.m. after officers were called to a house in the 3300 block of Casey Drive.

It was reported that Gregory's cousin was the one who first encountered him. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still in the house. He was concerned that Greg was going to be in Los Angeles. His cousin went to check it and found it," a source told E! News.

In December 2019, Gregory celebrated his thirtieth birthday with an Instagram post in which he admitted that he didn't think he would live long enough to reach age. "Over the years, like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days when I only reflect on the greats," he added. "What a time to be alive! Happy Dirty 30! Let's make the rest of these years the best it can be!"

After his sudden passing, Gregory's mother Lisa Wayne shared her heartbreak in a long Facebook tribute. Describing his son as "the best chef," he shared, "I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was doing something great and that was his passion." She continued, "I am sick without you. I am torn, lost. I am in pain. I would text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you would say, Ma, I have you, we are going to get through this together. Boy . Why did you leave me? "