Gregg Popovich calls Trump a "deranged idiot,quot;

Gregg Popovich has criticized President Donald Trump in the past, calling him a "soulless coward,quot; and someone who "brings up the dark side of human beings for his own purpose."

Even after all that, the San Antonio Spurs coach may have used his most nonchalant language yet to criticize Trump. While lamenting what he saw as a lack of leadership in the tumultuous aftermath of George Floyd's murder while in Minneapolis police custody, Popovich called the president a "deranged idiot,quot;, a "fool,quot; and a "destroyer,quot;.

What Popovich seemed to find particularly irritating, as made clear in comments published Monday by The Nation, was Trump's refusal to follow motions to try to calm the country after another death of an unarmed black man at the hands of agents. of cop.

"It is incredible," said Popovich. "If Trump had a brain, even if he was 99 percent cynical, he would go out and say something to unify people. But he doesn't mind uniting people. Even now. That's how upset he is. It's about him. It's about what personally benefits you. It is never about the greater good. And that's all it has been. "

"It is very clear what needs to be done. We need a president who comes out and says simply that 'black lives matter. Just say those three words. But he will not and cannot," added Popovich. "He can't because it's more important to him to placate the small group of supporters who validate his insanity."

"But it is more than just Trump. The system has to change. I will do everything I can to help, because that is what leaders do. But there is nothing you can do to take us on a positive path, because you are not a leader."

Popovich also denounced three other prominent Republican politicians: Senator Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, and, most strongly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Popovich told The Nation that Graham and Cruz used to have the "courage,quot; to proclaim Trump "unfit,quot; for the job, but have now "chosen to be invisible and obsequious about this carnage."

"In the end, what we have is a fool instead of a president, while the person who really runs the country, Senator Mitch McConnell, destroys the United States for future generations," said Popovich. McConnell has destroyed and degraded our judicial system. You have tried to destroy health care. It has destroyed the environment. He is the teacher and Trump is the puppet, and the funny thing is that Trump doesn't even know it. Trump always wanted to be part of the group, but McConnell is group one and Trump plays dumb. "

Popovich has won five NBA championships while coaching the Spurs since 1996, giving him the longest tenure with the same team as any coach in the NBA, NFL, NHL, or Major League Baseball. His 1,272 wins in the regular season are the third-highest ever, and his win percentage of .676 ranks fourth among coaches with at least five full seasons (410 games).

One of those few coaches with a better winning percentage, Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr, has also been outspoken on social issues and in his disapproval of Trump's tone and policies. In response to a tweet on Monday promoting the Nation story, Kerr praised his colleague and wrote, "That's why it's Pop. As he once said to me," Life is short: either defend something or you don't. " He has always been a strong advocate of justice and equality, and has given us the courage to do so as well. "

Trump has generally taken a confrontational stance regarding protests, calling on governors to "toughen up,quot; on their responses and often suggesting that military assistance be requested.

In a national speech Monday night, Trump said he was "mobilizing all available federal, civil and military resources to stop the riots and looting, end destruction and arson, and protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including their Second Amendment Rights. " Citing several episodes of violence amid the protests he blamed on Antifa, among others, Trump said his goal was "to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers for us to dominate the streets."

In his comments published earlier in the day, Popovich said of the president: "He is not only divisive. He is a destroyer. Being in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own ends. I am appalled that we have a leader who does not You can say "Black lives matter."

"That's why he hides in the basement of the White House. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like an elementary student. Actually, I think it is better to ignore it. There is nothing I can do to improve this because of who is he: a deranged idiot.