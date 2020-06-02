Grant Napear comes out as game announcer for the Kings after the tweet of & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39;

Grant Napear stepped down as the television presenter for the Kings play-by-play and was fired from KHTK radio in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Napear was previously placed on administrative leave after he tweeted "All lives matter … Each and every one." His tweet was in response to former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, who asked Napear for his opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement amid global protests stemming from the death of George Floyd.

KHTK's parent company Bonneville International Corporation said in a statement that Napear's comments "do not reflect the company's views or values,quot;, and the timing of his tweet was "particularly insensitive."

The Kings thanked Napear for his "contributions to the team,quot; in a statement released Tuesday night, and Napear added that "he will always remain part of the Kings nation."

"I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain part of the nation of the Kings in my heart. " – Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 2, 2020

"I am not as educated in BLM as I thought," Napear said in an apology Monday to the Sacramento Bee. "I had no idea that when I said & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; was contrary to what BLM is trying to convey."

The cousins, along with former Kings players Chris Webber and Matt Barnes, were not surprised by Napear's tweet.

Hahaha as expected. – DeMarcus Cousins ​​(@boogiecousins) June 1, 2020

I wouldn't expect anything less from a racist closet – Matt Barnes (@ Matt_Barnes22) June 1, 2020

Demarcus we know and we know who Grant is. The team knows it too. I have told you many times. They have seen. They know who it is. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/4DI4f1DGUp – Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) June 1, 2020

The former Kings players did not discuss specific cases of racism, but clips of Napear appeared on Twitter defending former Clippers owner Donald Sterling. On a radio show, Napear said the Clippers had previously hired a black GM (Elgin Baylor) and a black coach (Doc Rivers) "doesn't balance,quot; that Sterling was racist.

Sterling was kicked out of the NBA in 2014 after making racist remarks in a recorded conversation.

If you wonder something about what drives Boogie and Matt Barnes, listen to this. Apparently, according to Grant Napear, we shouldn't have applied the general racist label to … wait for it … Donald Sterling. I guess he was just a partial racist? pic.twitter.com/6ZatxPu6tM – Travis Heath (@DrTravisHeath) June 1, 2020

Napear had called the Kings games on television or radio since 1988 before his resignation.