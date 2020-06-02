Grand Princess Sue Princess, Carnival Cruise Lines passengers for alleged negligence during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A proposed class action lawsuit was filed today in Los Angeles, alleging that the Princess and Carnival cruise lines knowingly allowed COVID-19 to spread among passengers.

So far, more than 60 people who were passengers aboard the Grand Princess on their February 21 trip from San Francisco to Hawaii have joined the lawsuit. The attorneys for these former passengers allege gross negligence in handling the health and safety of the passengers.

According to the complaint, Santa Clarita-based Princess and its Miami-based parent company Carnival did not take adequate cleaning or disinfection precautions between trips and did not properly select passengers on the Hawaii-bound cruise ship.

Cruise lines are also being accused of failing to notify passengers of the possible dangers of boarding the ship. The plaintiffs say the defendants knew that passengers in the previous tup reported symptoms of COVID-19, but the new passengers were not informed.

"Princess put profits before people, it's that simple," plaintiffs' attorney Mary Alexander alleged. "At every turn, these cruise lines misinformed, mistreated, mistreated, or put passengers in danger."

The cruise line said it would not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit identifies two former passengers who say they contracted coronavirus due to cruise ship inattention.

Nancy Alvis, of Klamath County, Oregon, became infected while on board the Grand Princess and when she sought medical help, staff gave her ibuprofen and sent her back to her cabin, the lawsuit says.

Pamela Giusti, from San Mateo County, also became infected while on board the ship, diagnosed with COVID-19 and treated in an intensive care unit at Kaiser Permanent Medical Center, according to the complaint.

"This egregious response from Carnival and Princess is defined by a callous disregard for the welfare of the passengers," said the plaintiffs' co-advisor, Elizabeth Cabraser. "They were more interested in packing new passengers to continue operations than in thinking about the safety of those passengers."

The complaint also indicates that on February 25, when the Grand Princess was sailing to Hawaii, both cruise lines sent emails to passengers who had already disembarked from a trip from San Francisco to Mexico four days earlier, telling them that they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Passengers were not notified at the Grand Princess at the time, according to the plaintiffs.

Those passengers were not informed about passengers infected with COVID-19 on the previous trip until March 4, according to the lawsuit.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)