Gragson crashes with Allgaier to win Xfinity Race in Bristol – Up News Info Detroit

Noah Gragson bested JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash, and Gragson held on to Bristol Motor Speedway for his second victory of the season.

Gragson also won the season opener at Daytona to start his sophomore year with the Dale Earnhardt Jr. racing team. Gragson did not win in 2019 in his first full season in NASCAR's second tier series.

His victory on Monday night was established by a warning with 13 laps remaining that erased Allgaier's lead. Chevrolet's teammates lined up side by side for the restart with seven laps remaining, but Allgaier cleared that up on the restart.

Gragson chased him and when he passed Allgaier for the lead, Allgaier moved against the wall and crashed as a precaution.

"I really apologize to Justin and the team (number 7), that's not how I want to run," said Gragson. “I saw an open position, it slipped from the bottom and I tried to slide to the bottom and I let go too much.

“This track is like ice right now. We are slipping and slipping. "

Gragson had to compete with Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in two laps overtime, but he beat them both to claim the checkered flag. Gragson climbed the fence into empty Bristol in celebration.

He joined Briscoe as the only driver with two Xfinity Series victories this year and praised crew chief David Elenz for sticking with him and helping him improve at Bristol. He had a top 10 in two Xfinity races at Bristol last year and a top 10 in a couple of visits to the bullring in the Truck Series in 2018.

"I was terrible here on trucks and Xfinity," said Gragson. "My team leader believed in me and wanted me to run with them again and Dave Elenz is the man."

Allgaier led 156 laps in the race, but finished 18th after the crash.

"I am angrier with myself for making a mistake and getting out of the background," Allgaier said. "But, yeah, we broke up."

Briscoe, who beat Kyle Busch to win at Darlington two weeks ago, finished second in a Ford.

Jones and Harrison Burton were third and fourth in a pair of Toyota. The top four are eligible to compete for a $ 100,000 bonus on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Myatt Snyder completed the top five.

