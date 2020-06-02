Governor Abbott to speak on protest violence in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN () – Governor Greg Abbott will host a press conference on the state's response to continued protest violence today at Dallas City Hall.

This after riots, looting and arrests were extended by protests over the weekend in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Other leaders of North Texas, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Colonel Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard, Major General Tracy Norris, Dallas Police Department Chief Reneé Hall and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus will join him.

On Monday, the Governor said that anyone who comes to Texas from another state to participate in looting, violence or other destructive acts in violation of federal law will be subject to federal prosecution.