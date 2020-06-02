Good Samaritans raise thousands of men whose car caught fire in Van Nuys protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Good Samaritans have raised thousands of dollars for an innocent man whose car was set on fire during the Van Nuys protests on Monday over the death of George Floyd.

José Franco lost his car and phone in the fire, which was captured by Sky2 around 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of Hazeltine Avenue.

Franco's insurance was minimal, so his sister created a GoFundMe page to get a new car.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $ 25,100 was raised from more than 1,500 donors.

On Monday, approximately 150 people were arrested for looting, vandalism, and curfew violations in Hollywood, and another 30 were detained in Van Nuys.