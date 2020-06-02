Get a Hamilton Beach personal blender for $ 17

Best home deals Best home deals The best home, kitchen, smart home and automotive deals on the web, updated daily.

Hamilton Beach blender The | $ 17 | Amazon

If you're looking for a smoothie juicy enough for you and perhaps your friend, you should take a look at this Hamilton Beach personal blender. It costs $ 17, and it's made to mix your favorite fruits, vegetables, and protein powders so you can train in a timely manner. Although it weighs 14 oz, it is powerful with stainless steel blades for chopping ice and other thick foods. I'd grab this bad boy before he's gone!