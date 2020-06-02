George W. Bush Says George Floyd's Death Is "Surprising Failure" – Up News Info

A day later, former President Barack Obama called Americans to "a president, a Congress, a US Department of Justice. And a federal judiciary that truly recognizes the corrosive and continuing role that racism plays in our society and want to do something about it. " his predecessor, George W. Bush, weighed in on the death of George Floyd and racism in the United States with an open letter posted on social media.

Bush declared the protests to be "a strength" of the United States, before offering criticism to those who oppose them.

"Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of the United States," said the president, "or how it becomes a better place."

Bush's full statement is below.

Statement from President George W. Bush:

Laura and I are distressed by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country. However, we have resisted the urge to speak, because this is not the time to give a conference. It is time for us to listen. It is time for the United States to examine our tragic failures, and as we do so, we will also see some of our redemptive strengths.

It remains a surprising failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country. It is a fortress when protesters, protected by the responsible police, march for a better future. This tragedy, in a long series of similar tragedies, raises a long overdue question: How can we end systemic racism in our society? The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to hear the voices of so many who are suffering and suffering. Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of the United States, or how it becomes a better place.

America's greatest challenge has long been uniting people of vastly different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity. The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once almost divided our country, still threaten our Union. The answers to American problems are found living in accordance with American ideals: the fundamental truth that all human beings are created equal and endowed by God with certain rights. We have often underestimated how radical that search really is and how our precious principles challenge systems of intentional or assumed injustice. America's heroes, from Frederick Douglass to Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., are heroes of unity. His call has never been for the faint of heart. They often revealed the nation's disturbing bigotry and exploitation, spots on our character sometimes difficult to examine for the American majority. We can only see the reality of America's need by seeing it through the eyes of those threatened, oppressed, and deprived of their rights.

That is exactly where we are now. Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason. Blacks see repeated violation of their rights without an urgent and adequate response from American institutions. We know that lasting justice will only come through peaceful means. Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress. But we also know that lasting peace in our communities requires truly equal justice. The rule of law ultimately depends on the equity and legitimacy of the legal system. And achieving justice for all is everyone's duty.

This will require consistent, courageous and creative effort. We better serve our neighbors when we try to understand their experience. We love our neighbors as ourselves when we treat them as equals, both in protection and in compassion. There is a better way: empathy, shared commitment, bold action, and a peace rooted in justice. I am sure that together, Americans will choose the best way.