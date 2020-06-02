George H.W. Bush didn't heal shit

Like the brand name emails that most of us receive from corporate communications teams in our gyms and skin care subscription boxes, expressing "support" during this "difficult time" and ending with an appointment from MLK on Google quickly, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House that the United States knows can search Google for appointments quickly too, and is also here for us, whoever "we" is.

To show those dating skills out of context, at a press conference on June 2, Pelosi invoked a 1992 speech by George H.W. Bush after the acquittal of five police officers who had been filmed brutally beating Rodney King. The resulting uprising had sparked five days of outrage, panic, and violence in Los Angeles. "These terrible scenes move us all to demand an end to gratuitous violence," Pelosi quoted Bush in 1992. speak to.

Pelosi's attempt at unity was left out of the context of Bush's speech, which began by calling the aftermath of the verdict a "tragic series of events" that resulted in "4,000 fires" and "astonishing property damage." While mentioning injuries and deaths, Bush avoided mentioning the police beating of Rodney King entirely in his opening remarks. By "terrible scenes," Bush seemed to imply that the worst damage had been done in broken storefronts.

The central point of Pelosi's leadership goes against Bush's message of law and order; that It was to praise the work of the Black Caucus of Congress and announce the upcoming legislation to address police brutality and racial profiling. It was also an attempt to contrast the "successful" presidents, who say comforting things and do not fire tear gas at peaceful protesters, with the current commander-in-chief. But invoking the name of George H.W. Bush in connection with the beating of Rodney King and the Black Caucus of Congress is rewriting history in the name of bipartisanship, and obscures the fact that lawmakers and presidents have long allowed for police violence, leading to protests currently taking place across the country.

In 1992, California Representative Maxine Waters, who would become president of the Black Caucus in Congress from 1997 to 1999, said Bush's resistance to passing the civil rights bill and his race relations record during his As president they were particularly telling of character traits. After Rodney King's verdict, she said this: by the Los Angeles Times:

"I would like to agree with that and say. . . It is very clear that I think George Bush is racist, "Waters said, adding that Bush" is a mean man who does not care or care about what happens to the African American community in this country. I really think so. "

Representative Pelosi was using Bush's words, along with those of President Barack Obama after the police murder of Eric Garner, to contrast the actions of presidents who helped heal the country in times of unrest with the current divisive and violent rhetoric of Donald Trump. You probably should have left out the man who authorized the shipment of thousands of teams from the National Guard, Border Patrol, FBI SWAT, Federal law enforcement officers and Marines to Los Angeles in 1992, essentially laying down a precedent for the same plan Pelosi, who was a representative of California at the time, is criticizing now.