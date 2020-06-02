George Floyd's last moments should change us all, but not turn us into violence

Even after George Floyd appears to pass out, Derek Chauvin keeps his knee on the 46-year-old man's neck. Chauvin, and at least three other Minneapolis police officers, ignore Floyd's repeated pleas for help. "I can't breathe," Floyd tells the police; he calls his mother; he agrees to get into the police car if the police get out of him. After loading his limp body into an ambulance, paramedics report that George Floyd's heart is not beating. He is pronounced dead in the hospital.

The last moments of Floyd, captured by witnesses who begged Chauvin to remove the knee from his neck, are horrible.

Her last moments are also tragically familiar.

We know, often only by video evidence, that police in Colorado and throughout the United States can use excessive force with deadly results. We have seen the police fire their weapons at the backs of the fleeing suspects. We have seen law enforcement use Tasers and tear gas on restricted people. We've seen sheriff's deputies and police officers kneel before likely suspects long after they've stopped resisting or passing out.

Last month, a shocking video was released showing the son of a former Georgia law enforcement officer shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a young man who ran in broad daylight.

The victims are disproportionately black and Hispanic men. And long before everyone carried a video camera in their pockets, the killers of these men often escaped justice.

Today there is hope for justice. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with murder, and two men have been charged with murder in Arbery's death. The results of these cases will be critical. The blind eye that the justice system has turned towards the victims of police brutality in the United States has allowed some police and vigilantes to act as jury, judge and executioner. If more of these uniformed assassins were in jail for their actions, perhaps these corrupt cops would not feel empowered to kill again.

There is hope for change. Across the world, hundreds of thousands of people peacefully protest, calling for reforms that can prevent police brutality and vigilante justice.

But there are also reasons for great despair.

Mindless deaths in Georgia and Minnesota have been met with mindless violence in cities across the United States. At night, Denver has become a place of danger and destruction. The buildings have been smashed and police say they are under attack by organized groups trying to provoke a reaction from the officers.

This must stop. Yes, nonviolent protest is tragically slow, but it is also fair and sustainable. Damaging innocent owners, destroying public buildings and monuments, and endangering innocent lives are also evil acts, regardless of how the crimes were caused.

We don't pretend to know who is throwing rocks, brandishing knives, and setting off homemade explosives in downtown Denver. We have heard reports that they are leftist anarchist and anti-fascist groups. We have heard reports that they are right-wing, crazy people trying to incite a racial war. We have heard reports that it is a strange combination of the two.

But even if the mothers of black men were to throw the bricks, heartbroken and desperate to make the world a safer place for their children, violence would be a mistake.

For all its problems, for all its shortcomings, the United States is walking towards good. We believe, and we believe that most Americans believe, that we are far from the justifiable use of force against the United States government. We are far from asking for the violent overthrow of our establishments. We are very far from anarchy.

Most police officers are hardworking and honest. Most care deeply about the communities in which they work, and most use force judiciously. Many desperately want criminal justice reform and better use of force policies in their departments.

These men and women deserve to go home to their families at night, just as George Floyd deserved to go home to his family.

"What hurts the most is that people don't think we're angry, too," Murphy Robinson, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, told us Monday. "The police are angry about this. They know and feel that this should never have happened. "

Robinson, who was a former police officer, has been at the forefront of protests downtown when they have turned violent and is urging Colorado residents to stay home.

Given Robinson and others' reports that the protests during the day have been peaceful, we hope at least that the people of Colorado respect 9 p.m. from Denver. curfew and go home after a day of exercising your constitutional right to protest.

But we also recognize that we are still in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis, one that has already disproportionately impacted minority communities in Colorado and around the world. In light of the potential to harm themselves and our health workers, we urge protesters to join us in finding alternative ways out of our anger and frustration.

Colorado lawmakers should this month address the many deficiencies in Colorado law related to the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers. For example, in August, police shot De’Von Bailey, a 19-year-old from Colorado Springs, in the back while fleeing from the police.

Under Colorado law, an officer is justified in the use of deadly physical force in various circumstances, including "to make an arrest, or to prevent escape from custody, of a person who you reasonably believe has: committed or has attempted to commit a serious crime involving the use or threatened use of a deadly weapon. " Bailey had a gun in his shorts that he had been accused of using in a heist. But the police discovered the weapon only after Bailey was shot multiple times in the back. We believe that Colorado officials should exercise a higher standard than they "reasonably believe,quot; in using deadly force. No one was charged with a crime regarding Bailey's death.

The entire statute needs to be reviewed and improved.

Again, we call on police departments across the state to emulate Denver's external oversight model. We urge the state to consider creating a standard procedure that will send all criminal proceedings against the police to a grand jury conducted by a district attorney from outside the county where the event occurred.

And across the United States, political leaders need to find a way to break the protections established by police unions that keep bad officers and deputies in force despite repeated warning signs. In March, the Colorado Supreme Court declined to review a first instance court ruling that effectively reinstated two police officers who were fired years ago for lying about the use of force during an incident that was recorded on tape. Officers received 11 years of late payment. He taunted honest law enforcement officers across the state and the Denver Police Union must work to ensure that it never happens again.

These changes will not come without continued and sustained pressure on elected and appointed officials. The time for change was decades ago, but the United States and Colorado can take action today that may one day save a life.

George Floyd's last moments were captured by onlookers who refused to simply walk away from the horror unfolding before them. None of us should be able to leave those videos unchanged. We should all be asking for a better world.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.