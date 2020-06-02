George Floyd's family joins 60,000 estimates at Houston Rally, calls for nonviolent protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The family of George Floyd, the man whose death in Minneapolis police custody sparked protests across the country, joined a crowd of estimated 60,000 city officials to demonstrate and march Tuesday in Houston to protest for Floyd's death.

Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving, grew up in Houston and is planning a funeral and public burial there for next week.

Demonstrators marched from a downtown Houston park to City Hall where, at a rally lasting just over an hour, several local and congressional officials, activists, and members of Floyd's family spoke.

Mayor Sylvester Turner told the crowd that the rally and march was about "raising George Floyd's family."

"Today we want to love you. We want them to know that George did not die in vain, ”he said.

Turner said about 16 members of Floyd's family participated in the march and the demonstration.

Several members of Floyd's family spoke at the rally, telling protesters of their appreciation for their support and asking that they not be violent in the protests they participated in.

Before the start of the Houston march, Houston rapper Bun B, who organized the event with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, told the crowd that the march and rally would be peaceful and asked the crowd to watch anyone who could cause trouble.

Bun B then addressed the crowd of at least several thousand in a chant while saying "What's his name?" and the crowd replied, "George Floyd."

"That's correct and never forget it," said Bun B.

Police officers lined up on the route of the march and large city dump trucks blocked some downtown streets. Later, Police Chief Art Acevedo told the crowd not to allow violence to hijack his peaceful protests.

"God as my witness, change is coming," Acevedo said of the impact of Floyd's death. "And we are going to do it the right way."

Former President George W. Bush criticized any effort to crush protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

In a statement released Tuesday by his Dallas office, the former Republican president said that he and his wife Laura Bush "are distressed by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."

“It is a fortress when protesters, protected by the responsible police, march for a better future. … Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of the United States, or how it becomes a better place, "he said.

More than 3,000 state soldiers have been assigned throughout Texas to bolster local law enforcement amid the protests.

Since Friday, there have been nearly 880 arrests during the Dallas protests, according to police and the county sheriff's office.

Of these, 674 people were arrested Monday during a largely peaceful protest that police ended after the group marched onto a bridge. Protesters in that mass arrest were accused of obstructing a highway but were released without being sent to jail, police spokeswoman Tamika Dameron said.

Dallas officials on Tuesday expanded a 7 p.m. curfew zone. at 6 a.m. to include the bridge where the mass arrest occurred on Monday night. A curfew expiration date has not been set, which covers downtown Dallas and some adjacent neighborhoods.

Austin police said a 20-year-old black protester was seriously injured after being hit by a bean bag fired by a police officer. Police Chief Brian Manley says the officer had been targeting another protester but failed.

