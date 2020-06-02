George Floyd's brother calls for "positive change,quot;: hit the "destructive unity,quot; of the protests!

Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother made sure to speak up after the police senseless murder of his brother. This is what he had to say!

Terrence appeared on Good Morning America and spoke to Robin Roberts by video.

This occurs days after the murder of his brother sparked national outrage and a call for justice and equality.

The man traveled to Minnesota from New York to visit the site of George's death.

During the interview, Terrence shared that: "It has been devastating, I feel like I'm still a little callous about it." But I have people in my corner who are there for me, so when I go there tomorrow, I just want to feel the spirit of my brother. "

He described his late brother as a "gentle giant,quot;, "peaceful motivator,quot; and a person who had to do with "unity,quot; and "peace,quot;.

"I just want to feel my brother's spirit … connect with him again." Terrence Floyd reacts to protests that have erupted across the country after his brother's death as he plans to pay a visit to the site where his brother died in Minneapolis. https://t.co/we0hSARItv pic.twitter.com/f5a0HfABR3 – Good morning America (@GMA) June 1, 2020

"When you talked to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you were going through," he added, noting that he always says the "bright side,quot; of any situation.

That said, Terrence went on to mention the destructive and rather violent turn the protests have taken, and the man said he was concerned that this type of reaction to events would do the opposite and take away from his quest for justice.

‘I feel that it is dwarfing what is happening because, as I already said, it was about peace, it was about unity … the things that happen now, you can call it unity but it is a destructive unity. It's not what it was about. That's not what my brother was about. It's okay to get angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change in another way because we've already walked this path. Anger … damaging his hometown is not the way he would like, "he said during the same interview.



