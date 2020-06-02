George Floyd memorial and funeral services announced

George Floyd He will be buried after numerous monuments to his honor are held across the country.
According to NBC News, the 46-year-old man will be commemorated in the three cities in which he lived throughout his life.
The first of three events will take place at the Trask Word and Worship Center at North Central University, located in Minneapolis, the same city where George Floyd died while being arrested by a former police officer. Derek Chauvin. Chauvin faces third-degree murder and manslaughter chargers. He and three officers were fired for their involvement in Floyd's arrest. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the praise for the services, as announced in its Twitter Monday.
This service will be followed by a memorial Saturday in North Carolina, where Floyd was born.
Finally, Floyd will be buried on Tuesday, June 9, after seeing his body on Monday. The visit and service will take place at Fountain of Grace Church in Houston, a church that the Floyd family has attended.
Due to concerns about the coronavirus, attendance will be limited, reports NBC News. More information is to come.
According to TMZ, boxer Floyd Mayweather It will cover the costs of the funeral that will take place in Houston. The store shared a photo of the $ 88,500 check Mayweather sent to the Houston funeral home.
Former vice president and hopeful 2020 presidential is expected Joe Biden He will attend Houston services on Tuesday, an attorney for the Floyd family confirmed to NBC News.
Biden is one of many celebrity figures, including Ariana Grande, Nick cannon and Jamie Fox among others, who participate in the protests and express their demands for justice.
To learn how to take action and get involved, click here.