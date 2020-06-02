George Floyd memorial and funeral services announced

George Floyd He will be buried after numerous monuments to his honor are held across the country.

According to NBC News, the 46-year-old man will be commemorated in the three cities in which he lived throughout his life.

The first of three events will take place at the Trask Word and Worship Center at North Central University, located in Minneapolis, the same city where George Floyd died while being arrested by a former police officer. Derek Chauvin. Chauvin faces third-degree murder and manslaughter chargers. He and three officers were fired for their involvement in Floyd's arrest. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the praise for the services, as announced in its Twitter Monday.

This service will be followed by a memorial Saturday in North Carolina, where Floyd was born.

Finally, Floyd will be buried on Tuesday, June 9, after seeing his body on Monday. The visit and service will take place at Fountain of Grace Church in Houston, a church that the Floyd family has attended.