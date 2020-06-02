George Clooney writes powerful essay on racism in America: it is "our pandemic,quot;

George Clooney is not silent about the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the latest case of police brutality that ended in the senseless murder of George Floyd. The actor, like many other celebrities, is using his platform to speak in support of the movement.

Clooney wrote a powerful essay for The Daily Beast, published Monday with the appropriate title "George Clooney: America's Greatest Pandemic is Anti-Black Racism."

The actor, who is also known for being a philanthropist, spoke about the national outrage over the murder of George Floyd and the protests that have been going on in the United States, but which also slowly spread around the world.

In the lengthy essay, he called for "systemic change in our law enforcement and our criminal justice system," among other things.

And as systematic racism in the United States is gaining more and more visibility now, amid a global pandemic, the comparison between the viral disease and the social disease that has been killing the black community for hundreds of years, felt appropriate .

‘This is our pandemic. It infects us all, and in 400 years we have yet to find a vaccine. It seems that we have stopped looking for one and we are only trying to treat the wound individually. And surely we have not done a good job in this regard. So this week, as we wonder what it will take to fix these problems, just remember that we created these problems so we can fix them, "he wrote.

Clooney then encouraged people to "vote,quot;, arguing that it is the only way to make lasting change in the country.

The actor was also remembered for similar outrage and protests in the 1990s.

Furthermore, he couldn't help but think about the 2014 murder of Eric Garner, as he also complained that he was unable to breathe while a policeman strangled him.

‘Is it 1992? Did we hear a jury tell us that the white cops we saw taped hundreds of times beating Rodney King were not guilty of his crimes? Is it 2014 when Eric Garner was executed for selling cigarettes by a white cop who strangled him while we all watched him? His words "I can't breathe,quot; forever etched in our minds. How many times have we seen people of color killed by the police? "

He mentioned other victims of police brutality, such as Tamir Rice, Philando Castile and Laquan McDonald, noting that there is no doubt that what happened to Floyd was murder.

After all, his mindless murder was caught on camera, the video went viral!

The actor argued that the story that repeats itself over and over again only shows how little progress has been made to eradicate racism in the United States.



