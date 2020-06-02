Geoffery Fieger Files Lawsuits on behalf of Midland Flood Victims – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Nationally known trial lawyer Geoffrey Fieger filed two lawsuits on behalf of Midland Michigan flood victims. The class action lawsuits were filed in the Michigan Claims Court and the Midland County Circuit Court. Both lawsuits allege that the owners of the dams and the Michigan State They were negligent in maintaining the dams. As a result of their negligence, the dams overflowed and collapsed, flooding hundreds of houses and buildings and emptying existing lakes created by the dams.

Fieger stated:

“The damages in this case certainly exceed one billion dollars. Most losses are not insured. The citizens of Inland They deserve justice, and I will get it for them. I am aware that several out-of-state law firms have come to Inland to offer their services. Inland the citizens know me, they don't know them. "

Fieger Law is currently handling all Legionella cases stemming from the Flint Water crisis. Fieger Law represented thousands of victims of the downstream flooding in 2006 in the largest flood class action of its kind. Fieger has also represented victims of Hurricane Katrina.

