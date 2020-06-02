Gaming companies delay events, tweet #BlackLivesMatter amid protests of police brutality

Activision is delaying the launch of new seasonal content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzoneand Call of Duty: mobile Amid continued protests of police brutality and the murder of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis.

"Now is not the time,quot;, the editorial Activision wrote on Twitter of the previously planned release again Call of Duty content. "Right now it is time for those who advocate for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We are by your side."

The Activision delay came just hours after Sony delayed a press event planned to promote the PlayStation 5, saying, "We don't feel like this is a celebratory moment right now … For now, we want to step back. and allow the most important voices to be heard. " And early on Monday, EA Sports delayed a planned online "celebration,quot; of the next Madden NFL 21, "because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and it needs all of us to unite and commit to change."

Game manufacturers and game brands including Play station, Xbox, Riot games, Naughty dog, Warner Bros., Insomniac games, Harmonixand Bethesda Softworks They are among those who have tweeted using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and offer vague, non-specific support for people of color. Sports suits included Cloud9 and Team SoloMid They have also tweeted similar statements.

The International Association of Game Developers released a statement Monday highlighting the protests that "stem from frustration at the failure in the United States to reform practices and policies that harm black communities there …

"These situations force us all to have a level of self-examination," the statement continues. "What is the role of the gaming industry during this time? What is the role of game developers? Are we making art that reflects the times? Is it our responsibility? Is the problem a problem of perspective, education or empathy – the questions we need to ask and have answered. "

IGDA's Blacks in Gaming Special Interest Group plans to host a live broadcast panel "to discuss the current situation, the concerns of the black game development community and ways to support progress and combat prejudice." The panel will air live on the organization's Twitch channel on Thursday, June 4 and 2 p.m. ITS T.