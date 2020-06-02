French virus-tracking app kicks off amid privacy debate

PARIS – France is launching an official coronavirus contact tracking app aimed at containing new outbreaks as blocking restrictions gradually ease, becoming the first major European country to implement smartphone technology amid growing debate intense about privacy fears.

The French will be able to download the StopCovid application on their Android devices from Google and Apple iPhone from Tuesday, the same day that they will again be able to go to restaurants and cafes, parks and beaches, museums and monuments.

Neighbors like the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Switzerland are developing their own applications, although they use different technical protocols, raising questions about compatibility across Europe's borders.

Authorities hope the app can help control virus outbreaks as the economy reopens in France, which has been living under some of the strictest restrictions in Europe since it became one of the countries most affected by the pandemic. , with almost 29,000 deaths.

Some Parisians were interested in adopting technology to help get life back to normal.

Cafe waiter Paul Hubert said he was ready to download the app because he sees "more benefit than risk."

"To me, it sounds like wearing a mask in a store," said Hubert, 24. "It is easy and can help protect others."

Various European applications use Bluetooth low energy signals to anonymously record the close presence of other users. Under the French system, data is uploaded to centralized government-run servers. Positive users will be able to notify others who have been in close contact for at least 15 minutes so that they can isolate themselves and seek treatment.

France, like Britain, rejected a new mobile software interface to track applications jointly developed by the US tech giants. USA Google and Apple, instead of choosing to create your own. The Google-Apple system uses a "decentralized,quot; system backed by privacy experts because it keeps data on the phones, but British and French authorities say it does not provide them with enough information to control the outbreaks.

Civil liberties groups fear that tracking apps are a gateway to government surveillance, but Cedric O, France's junior minister for the digital economy, dismissed those concerns.

"The problem with a centralized protocol is that you have to trust and trust your state, but we are in a democratic state, we have checks and balances," O told the AP.

The government says the app doesn't track the location and delete user data after 14 days.

Some French lawmakers have raised questions about the app's effectiveness if few people install it amid privacy concerns and due to potential technical issues. Or said the app detects around 80% of the surrounding phones via Bluetooth.

Parisian Sami Mounir said he will not download it for privacy reasons.

"We don't know what they could do with the data or if they could be hacked," said Mounir, 31. "Also, they are health data, they are too sensitive."

Officials and experts say that tracking apps are not a magic bullet against the virus, but can help time-consuming manual contact tracking efforts.

Professor Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist at the Paris Pasteur Institute and a member of the scientific committee that advises French President Emmanuel Macron, said that the application is "a tool, not revolutionary, but a useful tool."

France and other countries have established teams to interview people who test positive in their contacts. But trackers are likely to miss strangers, so the app can be especially useful "in circumstances where you're going to be around someone who is infected, unknowingly, for a fairly long period of time," such as on public transportation and restaurants, Fontanet said.

Other countries in Europe have been struggling to create their applications, often using the Google-Apple system. The reliance on technology giants for a more private system is an ironic turn of events after the European Union repeatedly called them out in recent years for failing to sufficiently protect data privacy.

Italy's Immuni app, based on the Google-Apple system, was available to download starting Monday, and will initially be tested in parts of the country least affected by the coronavirus next week before launching across the country. Authorities say at least 60% of Italy's 60 million people will need to use it for it to be effective.

Switzerland began a pilot test of its SwissCovid application last week, which will last until mid-June, when the government is expected to introduce legislation covering the application.

Germany hired software company SAP and wireless operator Deutsche Telekom to build its decentralized "Corona-Warn-App,quot;. "The developers say the,quot; app data will be stored locally on each device, preventing access and control over the data by the authorities or anyone else. "

Britain launched a massive nationwide "track and trace,quot; program on Friday, which includes 25,000 human contact trackers, but its tracking application, which is being tested, is not ready and it is unclear when it will launch.

European apps are voluntary to encourage people to use them. If the app is mandatory, "people definitely won't use it," said Ingmars Pukis, vice president of Latvian wireless operator LMT, who helped develop the country's tracking app, released on Friday and also based on the Google-Apple standard.

EPFL, the Swiss research institute that helped develop SwissCovid, said that with other European countries creating applications based on the same decentralized protocol, it should allow different systems to work with each other when users travel.

But that excludes the British and French systems.

The French government's choice of technology means that the French application is not compatible with foreign ones. Or he suggested that cross-border travelers and travelers will have to fix the problem by downloading the app from their destination country.

Chan reported from London. Colleen Barry in Milan contributed to this report.