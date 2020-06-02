Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Trials Available to Tarrant County Residents June 2 and June 4, 2020

Free driving COVID-19 tests continue to be available in Arlington to residents of Tarrant County who meet the test eligibility criteria.

The Arlington trial location in the JPS Clinic parking lot, 1050 W. Arkansas Lane, will be open for appointments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4. These tests are intended for Tarrant County residents 18 years of age and older with symptoms of respiratory illness. Those who are interested in requesting an appointment to receive the nasal swab test, which will be performed by a local private laboratory, can visit covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com or call 817-248-6299.

Residents with appointments must show valid photo ID with proof of residency at the test site. Those who show up without a confirmed appointment will be rejected.

Click here to review the test criteria or more information on requesting a free COVID-19 test in Arlington.

