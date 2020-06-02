Fox Airs airing message in support of Black Lives Matter – Up News Info

The Fox broadcast network began its primetime programming on Monday with a 12-second moment of silence and a message to its viewers amid protests across the country over the death of George Floyd demanding racial justice.

"We condemn all racism and discrimination and proudly support our black colleagues, viewers, partners and neighbors," the message read, "We are with them and with the communities in search of inclusion and understanding. Black Lives Matter." (you can see the video above)

Early Monday, Lachlan Murdoch, chief executive officer and CEO of Fox Corp, the network's parent, sent a memo to employees.

"This is a time for people to unite in their pain, work to heal, and unite to address injustice and inequity in our country," Murdoch wrote, adding that his Fox team "has been in my thoughts as we watch George Floyd's tragic death continues to cause immense pain and sparks important debates across the country. "

Also on Monday, the ViacomCBS cable network broadcast an 8-minute, 46-second video tribute to George Floyd, marking the moment he was pinned to the ground with a police officer's knee to his neck, resulting in his death.