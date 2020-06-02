Former Arlington Pastor Sentenced to Over 24 Years for Child Exploitation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A former Arlington pastor was sentenced to 24 years and five months in federal prison on Monday for sexual exploitation of a child.

Brett Jarad Monroe, 39, a former associate pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Arlington, pleaded guilty in January to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

"No child should have to endure the pain of sexual exploitation," said US District Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox. “The allegations in this case are particularly disturbing due to the defendant's employment at the time of the crime as a pastor in a position of trust. The United States Attorney's Office along with law enforcement partners will use all available tools to identify, arrest, and hold child predators accountable. "

"This individual's actions were disgusting and the damage he caused to innocent children is devastating and lasting. His conduct was particularly disturbing because he was a trusted member of the community," said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas. "Protecting the most innocent members of our society is a priority for HSI and we will never give up on our efforts to put monsters in disguise, like Monroe, where they belong, behind bars!"

Federal agents executed a search warrant at the Monroe residence on December 11, 2019.

Monroe admitted to officers that she used her cell phone to create secret recordings of a minor victim while she showered at her Arlington home.

According to court documents, Monroe converted the video into still images that he kept in an online storage account.

In the sentencing, an agent stated that Monroe admitted to sending, receiving, and exchanging child pornography online for years to fuel his pornography addiction. He also confessed to surreptitiously registering other minor victims who were showering at his residence.