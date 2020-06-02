Flynn's calls: his dismissal from Russian interference and understanding of the Kremlin

WASHINGTON – The Russian spy services had just carried out a complex campaign to disrupt a US presidential election. But the man who was to become the White House's national security adviser, speaking to the Russian ambassador, referred to that effort only as "the cyber product."

The ambassador suggested that the "very deplorable,quot; sanctions that the United States imposed on Russia in late 2016 stemmed from the Obama administration's wrath over the election results, and even said they were intended to harm incoming President Donald J. Trump. . The American agreed.

In the transcripts of the phone calls between two men, Michael T. Flynn and Sergey I. Kislyak, a controversy breaks out that was fueled in a fire that consumed much of the Trump presidency.

The discussions, declassified and published on Friday, illuminate not only the derogatory attitude of the Trump administration towards overwhelming evidence of the Russian sabotage effort, but also how the Kremlin worked to manipulate Trump's advisers by convincing them that the political enemies of the President had invented a "Russia hoax,quot;.