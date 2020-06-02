Flynn's calls: his dismissal from Russian interference and understanding of the Kremlin

WASHINGTON – The Russian spy services had just carried out a complex campaign to disrupt a US presidential election. But the man who was to become the White House's national security adviser, speaking to the Russian ambassador, referred to that effort only as "the cyber product."
The ambassador suggested that the "very deplorable,quot; sanctions that the United States imposed on Russia in late 2016 stemmed from the Obama administration's wrath over the election results, and even said they were intended to harm incoming President Donald J. Trump. . The American agreed.
In the transcripts of the phone calls between two men, Michael T. Flynn and Sergey I. Kislyak, a controversy breaks out that was fueled in a fire that consumed much of the Trump presidency.
The discussions, declassified and published on Friday, illuminate not only the derogatory attitude of the Trump administration towards overwhelming evidence of the Russian sabotage effort, but also how the Kremlin worked to manipulate Trump's advisers by convincing them that the political enemies of the President had invented a "Russia hoax,quot;.
Eighteen months later, Trump stood next to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and said he believed Mr Putin's denials that the Kremlin was involved in electoral sabotage. "I don't see any reason why it would be," Russia said Trump at a summit in Helsinki, Finland.
Flynn was not such a difficult target for a Russian manipulation effort, given his penchant for seeing common cause with Russia, as well as his hostility toward the Obama administration. President Barack Obama had removed Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and Flynn led a chorus of chants to "lock her up,quot; at the 2016 Republican National Convention in reference to Hillary Clinton.
During the presidential campaign, Trump had spoken frequently about wanting to improve American relations with Russia.
Kislyak "played Flynn as a violin, particularly when Flynn astonishedly suggested that the United States and Russia should reduce tensions,quot; after the United States punished Russia for its electoral interference, said Marc Polymeropoulos, who once oversaw the clandestine operations of the CIA in Europe and Eurasia.
For a former head of an intelligence agency, he said, Mr. Flynn "showed a surprising lack of counterintelligence knowledge or sophistication in dealing with an adversary,quot; who, Mr. Polymeropoulos said, "should never be trusted and who operates under the concept of a "zero sum game,quot;.
In justifying her decision to drop the charges against Mr. Flynn for lying to the F.B.I. On what happened during Kislyak's calls, Attorney General William P. Barr called the talks "laudable,quot; and said Flynn was trying to prevent Russia from escalating tensions with the United States.
During In an interview with CBS News last month, Barr said it was "very common,quot; for the incoming national security team to communicate with foreign leaders and that Flynn said "nothing inconsistent with the policies of the Obama administration."
But during one of the talks with the Russian ambassador, Flynn indicated that he viewed the Kremlin as more of an ally than the departing American president. "Don't let this administration lock us up right now," he said to Mr. Kislyak.
Mr. Flynn had seen Russia as a partner in the fight against terrorism. During the calls, Kislyak appealed to the instincts of Flynn, a former general who had spent years in Afghanistan and Iraq consumed with a singular mission: to hunt down and kill militant suspects and attempt to dismantle terrorist networks.
During a call, Kislyak said he was puzzled by the Obama administration's decision to punish Russia's top spy services for their involvement in electoral interference. That same day, Obama had announced sanctions against Russia, including economic sanctions, the expulsion of 35 suspected Russian spies operating under diplomatic cover, and the closure of two Russian diplomatic complexes in the United States.
These are the same spy agencies that are central to Russia's fight against terrorism, the Russian ambassador said.
"I wonder, does that mean the United States is unwilling to work on terrorist threats?"
Flynn agreed, omitting any mention of spy services operations to undermine American democracy.
At that point, Mr. Kislyak had become an element of Washington's diplomacy, hosting lavish dinners at his mansion near the White House and making frequent appearances in expert groups to defend Russia's adventurous foreign policy. Experienced in arms control negotiations, Kislyak was a smart operator who had spent years as Putin's henchman in Washington.
At the time of the calls, Mr. Flynn and other Trump campaign advisers were under investigation by the F.B.I. for his contacts with Russian officials. Nothing in the calls with Mr. Kislyak, and no evidence uncovered in the past three years, suggests that Mr. Flynn ever worked as an agent on behalf of Russia.
Mr. Flynn's supporters say there was no reason for F.B.I. Agents to interview the former army general in January 2017, as the investigation was about to close, which is now also the position of the Justice Department.
But the phone calls with Mr. Kislyak, along with the fact that Mr. Flynn lied to several White House officials about what happened during the discussions, caused enough concern in the F.B.I. that its director at the time, James B. Comey, sent officers to the White House to question Mr. Flynn. Later that year, he pleaded guilty to lying during the interview.
The President and his allies now accuse the F.B.I. to frame Mr. Flynn. This is part of Trump's largest campaign to paint the Russia office investigation, later led by special adviser Robert S. Mueller III, as a "witch hunt,quot; devised to discredit the president's electoral victory in 2016 and harm your chances of being re-elected. -chosen one.
Trump's firing of Russia's intervention in 2016 to help him get elected has been a leitmotif for his administration, even in the face of a mountain of evidence uncovered by US intelligence and law enforcement agencies of a campaign to hack and filter out democratic emails. false information on social media platforms and use clippings to contact Trump's advisers.
Mr. Mueller began his report with A forceful statement of fact: "The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential elections in a radical and systematic way."
Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, a former head of European operations and Moscow station chief at C.I.A., said it was important to think about the situation from the Russian perspective. "Flynn is the possible national security adviser," he said. "He has approached, presumably with Trump's blessing, to personally assure Vladimir Putin that relations between the United States and Russia will be fundamentally different."
In addition to his passing mention of "the cyberstuff,quot;, Mr. Flynn never mentioned the Russian sabotage campaign with Mr. Kislyak, according to the transcripts. The United States and Russia were not enemies, he said, and both countries had to focus on a common threat: terrorism.
"We have to face these enemies we have," said Flynn. "And we definitely have a common enemy. You have a problem with him, we have a problem with him in this country and we definitely have a problem with him in the Middle East. "
In the future national security adviser, the Russian ambassador had found a sympathetic ear.
"General, I completely agree with you," he said.