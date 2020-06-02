Floyd Mayweather Jr. to cover costs of George Floyd memorial services

WENN

The death of Minnesotan at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has sparked police brutality and Black Lives Matter protests in more than 40 American cities across the country.

Up News Info –

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral services.

The tragic Minnesotan died during a police arrest a week ago (May 25) and now the fighter has vowed to cover the costs of memorial services in Houston, Minneapolis and Charlotte.

A fourth location will be named at a later date, according to TMZ Sports.

Mayweather has a bond with the deceased: Anzel Jennings, the CEO of her music label TMT, grew up with Floyd.

Police brutality and Black Lives Matter protests hit more than 40 American cities over the weekend in light of Floyd's death at the hands of four white Minneapolis police officers, and some turned violent on Los Angeles mayors , Atlanta, Chicago and Miami that issued long curfews to keep people off the streets.

Several curfews remain in effect for Monday night.