Five good things: furniture with hidden storage

5 things ordered 5 things ordered Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advisory columnist and host of the "Ask a Clean Person" podcast. Each week, she will bring together five essential cleaning products, tools, and organizational systems to help you live your most orderly lives.

Storage space almost always feels like a bonus, no matter how expansive your home is. Furniture that works as storage is a great option to create more space for your precious things, and if they are very precious things, hiding and locking them can also be something you want to do. This furniture with hidden storage compartments can help with that, plus the hidden compartments are so much fun!

A free standing mirror with hidden jewelry storage

Nicetree Storage Mirror | $ 110 | Amazon

This free standing vanity mirror (42.5 "high x 14.57" wide) comes in two finishes, white or brown. But its true selling point is that the mirror is hinged, allowing it to swing open to reveal an oversized jewelry cabinet. The interior jewelry cabinet is equipped with 24 necklace hooks, 78 ring slots, 108 holes for holding earrings and dangling earrings, as well as 36 larger earring slots and two bracelet rods. The cabinet also has two bottom drawers, three cup-style holders for makeup tools or hair accessories, and four shelves.

A hidden storage "book" box

Hidden storage box | $ 45 | Amazon

A hanging bag to keep the secret closet

Hanging bag | $ 14 | Amazon

This hanging storage bag looks like an ordinary clothes bag, but it has a secret: a discreet zipper opens to reveal a lockable storage bag that can be used to store cash, documents or small valuables such as jewelry, at 10- 20 pounds. This is a great option for people who live in bedrooms or who have limited secure storage space for important items.

Floating shelves with hidden drawers

Floating shelves | $ 100 | Amazon

Floating shelves are a good way to easily add vertical storage by maximizing the use of wall space. These shelves have a secret: In addition to the flat, open surface that can hold books, decorations, office supplies, etc., the "decorative" molding actually hides a drawer in the hallways that can be used to hide objects outside the view.

An outdoor bench with room for tools, toys, or supplies.

Outdoor bench | $ 230 | Amazon

If you have outdoor space, a storage bench provides a lovely place to sit, as well as a convenient place to store items for easy access. The interior of this bench can hold garden tools and supplies, outdoor toys, and garden sets like Kadima, and can even be used to store outdoor dining items like plastic cups and plates, saving you some travel inside.