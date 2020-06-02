Filmfare Recommends: Best Movies Starring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

She was the girl next to the cinema. It was the angry young man. They fell in love and the rest, as they say, is history. Jaya Bhaduri and Amitabh Bachchan are one of the best actors of their generation. More precisely, of any generation. They have acted together in some memorable movies over the years. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, we bring a list of movies where they starred together.

Bansi Birju (1972)

Director: Prakash Verma

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri

It was the first Amitabh and Jaya movie together. Bansi (Jaya Bhaduri) is forced by circumstances to become a courtesan. One day, tired of the life she leads and wanting to leave, she gathers courage and runs away after defending herself from an attempted rape. She meets Birju (Amitabh Bachchan) on a bus and ends up telling her the story of her life. He is a good soul at heart and marries her. They start a new life together in their town, but rumors of who she was in her past even go to that sleepy village, threatening to quench their happy existence.

Ek Nazar (1972)

Director: B.R. Ishara

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Nadira, Tarun Bose, Raza Murad

BR Ishara made a musical about a poet whose songs are sung by a courtesan and who ends up falling in love with her. This little-known gem has a fabulous solo by Kishore Kumar, Pyar ko chahiye kya ek nazar, the Lata-Rafi duo, Patta batta boota boota and the Lata Mangeshkar Pehle sau baar idhar aur udhar dekkha hai. All the songs were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Manmohan Akash Tyagi (Amitabh Bachchan) wants to marry the courtesan Shabnam (Jaya Bhaduri), who loves his poems. Aminabai (Nadira), who runs the kotha where Shabnam performs, does not want this to happen. Akash's father, Raghunath Tyagi (Tarun Bose), who is the prosecutor, is also against the party. Aminbai is found murdered and Shabnam is the prime suspect. Would he get justice or be made a scapegoat? The film's director, BR Ishara, was a reformist filmmaker who used to point out the problems of society through his provocative films. Here too, he mixes social reform and court drama to create an interesting mix.

Zanjeer (1973)

Director: Prakash Mehra

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Ajit

This was the movie that started the angry young man phenomenon. Bachchan was on the verge of withdrawing from the film industry after a series of failures. Legend has it that he even had a reserved ticket for Allahabad and returned from the station to sit with director Prakash Mehra. Maybe it was the wrath of the star for having to fight so hard, whatever it is, whatever it is, Bachchan's bravery has been the platinum standard for screen cops ever since. Zanjeer, which started with Bachchan seeing a horse in a nightmare and ended with him taking revenge on the death of his parents, is a brave portrait of the life of an honest policeman in the microsome. It is full of low and doubled characters, and shows how the police have to befriend the criminals. Vijay's (Amitabh Bachchan) Sher Khan's best friend is a bully from Pathan who reformed his customs. Jaya Bhaduri plays a street gypsy named Mala who falls in love with the grumpy inspector and gives him a reason to smile. Real life love is said to have flourished on the stage between the two stars and soon, they were married.

Abhimaan (1973)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani, Bindu, A.K. Hangal

The film was reportedly based on the troubled marriage between classical musicians Pandit Ravi Sankar and his wife Annapurna Devi. The film revolves around two singers. While Lata Mangeshkar was the constant voice of Jay Bhaduri in the film, Amitabh was portrayed by Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Manhar Udhas. The music was composed by SD Burman, who outdid himself. Subir (Amitabh Bachchan), a renowned singer, is a favorite with the masses and is in high demand. Once, while visiting his aunt in a remote village, he hears Uma (Jaya Bachchan) singing and falls in love with her. They get married and initially, their days pass in blissful serenity. The problems start when Subir asks him to start singing professionally, like him. She reluctantly agrees and soon her popularity skyrockets. She is in more demand than him and he cannot digest this fact. Their ego hurts and differences arise between them. He leaves her and she has a miscarriage. She gets very depressed about it. The only way out is through music: Would going up get closer and make her sing again? Looking at Amitabh and Jaya, especially in the previous portions, you feel as if you are seeing the interaction of a real married couple. They complete each other in the movie and perhaps have given the best performance as a couple in the movie.

Mili (1975)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Ashok Kumar

Mili had the same premise as Anand's (1971). There too, Hrishikesh Mukherjee has emphasized that the best way to live life is to fill it with laughter. There, the character of Rajesh Khanna is dying of cancer, but he does not let the fact prevent him from spreading positivity. Here too, Mili (Jaya Bachchan) suffers from a girl who suffers from pernicious anemia, a disease that was considered incurable at the time. She is the apple of the eye of everyone in her building, especially the children, with whom she plays boisterously despite the age difference. A new tenant Shekhar (Amitabh Bachchan) comes to live in his building and their paths cross. Shekhar is a man who runs away from his past and wants to drown his pain in alcohol. Once, in a depression attack, he tries to commit suicide and Mili and his father (Ashok Kumar) save him. Mili and Shekhar get close and fall in love. But when he gets to know his illness, he wants to cut the relationship since he doesn't need more pain in his life. Later, however, he marries her and takes her to Switzerland in search of a cure. The film ends on an open note. We don't know what else happens in the lives of Mili and Shekhar and we can only hope for a positive result.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan

The film takes place mainly in two houses, one where OM Prakash lives and another owned by Asrani. Some of the scenes were filmed in producer N C Sippy's bungalow in Juhu. Amitabh Bachchan later bought it and called it Jalsa. The film was a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi (1971), starring Uttam Kumar and Madhabi Mukherjee. The film focused on Dr. Parimal's (Dharmendra) joke about his brother-in-law Raghav Sharma (Om Prakash). Parimal arrives in Mumbai posing as a driver from Allahabad and is hired instantly. Sometimes later, Sulekha (Sharmila Tagore) also lands at her sister's place. The increasing intimacy between the driver and the driver and Sulekha is frowned upon by all. The catastrophe strikes when they escape and Sukumar (Amitabh Bachchan), posing as Parimal, arrives in Mumbai. It is made to stay in the house of a mutual friend, Prashant (Asrani), and love blossoms between Sukumar and Prashant's sister-in-law, Vasudha (Jaya), causing further confusion. Amitabh and Jaya were married by then and she was pregnant, but director Hrishikesh Mukherjee concealed the fact from his viewers through the clever use of the camera.

Sholay (1975)

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan

Sholay was Ramesh Sippy's version of a western. It had something for everyone. One track revolved around revenge, in the sense that after Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) killed almost the entire family of Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), he hires two tough criminals like Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) to capture Gabbar and his gang The second thread is friendship. Jai and Veeru are thicker than the brothers and are always ready to give their lives for each other. The mission becomes personal for Veeru when Jai is killed fighting the thieves. The third chapter involves the romance between Basanti (Hema Malini) and Veeru, which is very robust and exaggerated, and the discreet love between Jai and Radha (Jaya Bachchan), Thakur's daughter-in-law's widow. There is hardly a word exchanged between them, and yet a great deal of emotion is conveyed. You feel sorry for her when Jai is killed, as that means she will always be a widow. Sholay is considered one of the best movies of all time. And enjoy tremendous replay value even today.

Silsila (1981)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor

The film is considered a cult classic today, but it did not fare well when it was first released. The reason is that people back then considered casting too close to reality. There were big rumors of an affair between Amitabh and Rekha at the time and while Yash Chopra allegedly signed a real-life husband and wife: Amitabh and Jaya plus rumored lover Rekha to cash in on the gossip, but the move failed. The film was ahead of its time in that it represented an uneventful extramarital affair. The pictures seem almost poetic and the chemistry between Amitabh and Rekha burned the screen. Amit (Amitabh) is very much in love with Chandni (Rekha), but circumstances force him to marry Shobha (Jaya), the fiancee of his late brother. The two lovers meet later in life and the old flame is rekindled. His wives, Sanjeev Kumar is excellent as Chandni's husband, they are devastated by this when the news comes. Fate, however, helps to keep intact the sanctity of their respective marriages. Shiv-Hari's melodic score was just what the doctor ordered. Rang Barse remains the quintessential Holi song, while Dekha ek khwaab is easily one of the most romantic songs ever.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … (2001)

Director: Karan Johar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor

The film was Karan Johar's version of Ramayana and starred in the cream of the cream of Bollywood stars. Tycoon Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) and Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan) adopt a Rahul boy (Shah Rukh Khan). Rahul is as smart and diligent as his adoptive father and is ready to take charge of his business empire. He falls in love with Anjali (Kajol) who belongs to the middle class. He rebels against his father and marries her and, as a result, is expelled from the house. Her younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), the biological son of Yash and Nandini, joins the family years later. The lavishly filmed movie featured an exciting rollercoaster ride. Jaya Bachchan's character is shown to be that of a submissive wife who eventually goes against her husband when reunited with their foster son.