FBI asks for advice, photos of people involved in Boston riots and looting

The FBI is urging people to send any information, photos, or videos of those involved in the violence that erupted in downtown Boston after peaceful protests Sunday night.

"To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of George Floyd's death, the FBI is accepting advice and digital media representing violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is taking place across the country," wrote the FBI. it's a statement. Press release.

Boston police reported that 53 people were arrested, more than nine officers were injured, and more than 21 police vehicles were damaged during the chaos that developed around 9 p.m. then thousands gathered early in the day for peaceful protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Mayor Marty Walsh said during a press conference Monday that Boston EMS also took 18 people to local hospitals.

"We are committed to apprehending and prosecuting violent instigators who exploit legitimate and peaceful protests and engage in violations of federal law," said the FBI. "Continuing violence, the potential threat to life, and the destruction of property across the United States interfere with the rights and safety of peaceful First Amendment protected protesters, as well as all other citizens."

Anyone with information related to the investigation can call 1-800-225-5324 or send photos and videos here.