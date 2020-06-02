Family Matters: Everyone Learns They Can't Go Home On Killing Eve S3

After Villanelle shot and killed her, Eve (Sandra Oh) is now working in the kitchen of a Korean restaurant. BBC America

She is trying to arrange her marriage to Niko (Owen McDonnell), who is recovering from PTSD. BBC America

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) on her wedding day, to a wealthy heiress in Spain. BBC America

Villanelle's former mentor Dasha (Harriet Walter) appears without notice. BBC America

Villanelle and Dasha have some problems to solve. BBC America

Meanwhile, Eve's former boss Carol (Fiona Shaw) is not in favor of MI6. BBC America

Another MI6 supervisor Paul (Steve Pemberton) vies for control of the division. BBC America

Carolyn finds an ally in MI6 agent Mo Jafari (Raj Bajaj). BBC America

Carolyn's son Kenny (Sean Delaney) left MI6 and is now an investigative journalist on The Bitter Pill. BBC America

Eve finds her own ally in Kenny's new boss Jamie (Danny Sapani) BBC America

Yes, Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) is still present, with his own agenda. BBC America

Villanelle is less than satisfied when Konstantin calls. BBC America

Villanelle's latest murder takes a page from Dasha's old playbook. BBC America

Villanelle wants to be Guardian of the Twelve. BBC America

Villanelle tracks Eve during a visit to London. BBC America

A violent fight leads to a passionate kiss. BBC America

Killing Eva It burst onto the scene in 2018 to receive rave reviews as viewers and critics alike were captivated by the sexually charged cat-and-mouse game set between MI6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and expert killer Villanelle ( Jodie Comer). Unfortunately, while S2 did have some powerful moments, it generally lacked the same tense and addictive approach. But the series returned in force for its third season, unfolding the story in some new and fascinating ways. No wonder it has already been renewed for a fourth season.

(A couple of major spoilers below for the first six episodes of S3, we'll let you know when we get there, but no major revelations for the final two episodes.)

When S3 opened, we learned that Eve survived Villanelle's shot at the end of S2 (duh). He keeps a low profile, works in the kitchen of a London dumplings restaurant, and lives on a surprising amount of junk food in his depressing apartment. Her long-suffering husband, math teacher Niko (Owen McDonnell) also survived her encounter with Villanelle in S2 (although her fellow teacher, Gemma, did not). He is now an inpatient receiving PTSD treatment and is not receptive to Eve's efforts to reconnect.

Meanwhile, Villanelle marries a wealthy heiress, but his plans for a life of semi-retired luxury are affected by the appearance of Dasha (Harriet Walter), his former mentor from Russia. She is forced to return to work for the dark organization known as the Twelve in exchange for a promotion to "Guardian,quot; (also known as top management).

Eve's former supervisor Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) is in disgrace in MI6, with an irritating rival named Paul (Steve Pemberton) challenging her former dominance over her division. Carolyn's estranged son Kenny (Sean Delaney) left MI6 and is working as an investigative journalist for a medium called The Bitter Pill, while her former Russian lover Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) is planning to flee the country with her now- teenage daughter Irina (Yuli Lagodinsky).

In my review of the first episode of S3, I noticed that the series faced quite a challenge in its third installment, as viewers expected shocking turns, making it difficult to achieve that element of surprise. "I am confident that the writers and new showrunner Suzanne Heathcote will have many exciting twists and suspense moments for us (on S3)," I concluded. "But at some point, the basic premise, which is already wearing out a bit, will run out entirely. And so the real question is, where does the series go from there?"

Well, I am pleased to report that S3 successfully met that challenge, primarily by shifting the focus a bit. Keeping Eve and Villanelle apart (for the most part) was a good creative strategy, even more so now that we've moved far beyond the "who's the predator, who's the prey,quot; dynamic of S1. This third season is really about family, as each main character must deal with the high personal cost of their decisions thus far.

(Warning: main spoilers start below this gallery!)

Villanelle has that magical touch with children.

Gemma Whelan plays Geraldine, Carolyn's (and Kenny's sister) daughter, who tries to repair her relationship with her mother. BBC America

You may remember Konstantin's strong-willed daughter Irina (Yuli Lagodinsky) from S1. BBC America

Niko returns to Poland and its roots. BBC America

Villanelle does Konstantin a favor in exchange for information about his birth family. BBC America

Meanwhile, Dasha has her sights set on Niko. BBC America

Eve witnesses the attack. BBC America

Niko survives, but rejects Eve. BBC America

Eve confronts Dasha about the attack on Niko. BBC America

Villanelle looks at the family photos with her brother Pyotr (Rob Feldman). BBC America

She teams up with half-brother Bor & # 39; ka (Temirlan Blaev), who is obsessed with Elton John, at the local Harvest Festival. BBC America

Her mother Tatiana (Evgenia Dodina) insists that she leave: "Don't bring your darkness into this house." BBC America

Villanelle's revenge. BBC America

Eve still clings to the vain hope that she can fix her marriage, unable to see how damaged and shattered Niko has become after all he put her through by exposing him to the risks inherent in his job. Those risks only increase when Villanelle discovers that she is still alive and her obsession with Eve rekindles again. But our favorite killer also faces her own past in Dasha, the woman who turned her into the "perfect killing machine,quot; and then betrayed her, and in a sudden desire to search for the mother who abandoned her to an orphanage when she was little girl.

Carolyn suffers a devastating loss when Kenny (allegedly) commits suicide by jumping off the roof of his office building at the end of the first episode. She is a woman who has spent a lifetime suppressing any genuine emotion, who must now deal with her delicate, delicate daughter, Geraldine (Gemma Whelan), seeking to unite in her shared pain. Konstantin is trying to keep his daughter safe, only to realize that she has her own inner darkness, exacerbated by her constant absence, the nature of her work, and Villanelle's pernicious influence.

As always, all the performances are spectacular. Most of the attention has focused on Oh and Eat, and with good reason. Villanelle is as outrageously unpredictable and charming (in a deadly psychopath) as ever, in even more spectacular outfits. You never want to take your eyes off him; no wonder Eve is still obsessed.

But the supporting cast is so strong, particularly Shaw and Bodnia, who arguably have the richest, most expressive laugh on television these days. Among the new faces for S3, Harriet Walter is a delight as Dasha, a hoarse, husky former Olympic gymnast, became a brutal killer of the Twelve (and trainer of the next generation of killer witches). game of Thrones Fans will recognize Whelan from her days playing Yara Greyjoy, and here she is given ample opportunity to show off her impressive range as an actress. And I was delighted to see Lagodinsky return as Konstantin's precocious, sarcastic and tough daughter, Irina.

The plot is much stricter than last season, especially the final two episodes, as Eve chases Villanelle by following the bodies that pile up along the way, and although Villanelle's deaths fall short of the macabre creativity she employed. In the first two seasons, the S3 writers managed to take a very good turn. Concerned that Villanelle is behaving erratically due to her Eva obsession, the Twelve asks Dasha to intervene. Dasha decides to bridge a gap between the two women by killing Niko and framing Villanelle, making sure Eve gets to the Polish farm where she has been working just in time to see it happen.

Eve tracks Villanelle. BBC America

Konstantin has plans to run away with Irina. BBC America

Villanelle is a bad influence on Irina. BBC America

Hélène (Camille Cottin) is a member of The Twelve. BBC America

Villanelle does not hug. BBC America

Another task, this time with the murderer Rhian (Alexandra Roach). BBC America

Tensions are mounting between Villanelle and Dasha. BBC America

A success on a golf course in Aberdeen. BBC America

Eve finds Dasha. BBC America

Konstantin collapses at a train station. BBC America

Paul could have his own plan instead. BBC America

Carolyn confronts Villanelle. BBC America

Eve finds Villanelle. BBC America

The happy couple, together again. BBC America

It's really shocking in a way that Kenny's death, while tragic, isn't, thanks to a very clever edit. Unfortunately, the writers blinked: Niko barely survives, although he (understandably) completely cuts ties to Eve when she comes to see him at the hospital. I love the character, but it undermines the power of the attack. I guess the writers keep their S4 options open when it comes to Eve and Niko.

By far the best episode is "Are You From Pinner,quot;, in which Villanelle visits her hometown in Russia and reconnects with her biological family, especially her brother Pyotr (Rob Feldman) and her cold and distant mother Tatiana (Evgenia Dodina). Comer's discomfort and social discomfort, even with small affections, contrast sharply with loud and boisterous family members. She tries to join a post-dinner song alongside Elton John's "Crocodile Rock," with a comical effect, and watch her compete intensely in the manure dumping competition at the local Harvest Festival, and her euphoria when she wins, It is hilarious and strangely moving.

Villanelle tries hard to belong, even briefly joining her young half-brother Bor & # 39; ka (Temirlan Blaev), but she is too damaged. And it is inevitable that Tatiana, equally damaged, rejects her, telling her to leave and not to bring her "darkness,quot; to her home. Of course, Villanelle takes revenge.

Killing Eva is based on the 2018 Luke Jennings thriller Code name Villanelle, a compilation of four ebook novels he published between 2014 and 2016. He published a sequel in 2019, Kill Eva: there is no tomorrow, but despite Eve's prominence in that title, Villanelle was clearly conceived as the central figure. So perhaps it's not surprising that we spend a lot more time on his backstory and his family-of-origin issues than we did on Eve on S3, making Eve's journey to Villanelle over the course of the season less impactful on comparison. The first two seasons did a better job balancing the focus between the two.

But that is a small objection with an excellent season. These two women are clearly similarly injured, with shared social and emotional discomfort and a morbid / violent bent. It's just that Villanelle's tendencies were encouraged and exploited through extreme physical and mental abuse, while Eve managed to channel her darker tendencies into her government work, and found a kind of family with Niko, at least until Villanelle broke into his life. But we still have little idea what Eve's early family life was like, or how she shaped it.

We hope it will be a great scouting angle for S4, when Laura Neal replaces Heathcote as showrunner. Digging deeper into how Eve and Villanelle have been formed and changed over three seasons would be another promising narrative streak for mine. Perhaps these two women can finally find the families they have lost to each other, in their own uniquely twisted way.

