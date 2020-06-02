Family and friends mourn the death of a federal security guard during Oakland protests – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Friends and family of Federal Protective Services Officer and Pinole resident Dave Underwood, killed Friday during the Oakland protests and looting, opened up Tuesday with reporters about the loss of his loved one.

Underwood was shot dead while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland on Friday night when a van stopped and someone shot at guards outside the building.

Underwood died and a second guard was seriously injured, but he was expected to survive.

"We were devastated. The community in general. We lost a hero, ”said his friend Rodney Brown.

The Homleand Security Department called the murder of Pat Underwood, 53, an act of domestic terrorism.

On Tuesday, Oakland Acting Police Chief Susan Manheimer said the attack on Brown and another federal security guard was a targeted attack.

"We have reason to believe that these people were targeting uniformed officers, and we know that they were outside the area where our officers and others were stationed."

Pastor Dave Vázquez was a childhood friend. "One thing I want to emphasize about Pat is that he didn't care if you were black or white, rich or poor. If you were his friend, he would treat you the same, that's what I like most about him."

The FBI says a white van pulled up to the building near a guard shelter and one of its passengers started shooting.

"So before you pull the trigger, before you do something you will regret," said Vázquez. "Think of Pat's face, think of the devastation we are all going through before you do that."

While Oakland police and the FBI work together to search for the attackers, Underwood's family and friends say they want everyone to know more about the man with a genuine smile and a big heart.

"His smile. He was charismatic," said his friend Antwon Colird. "It was that guy when he entered the room, his spirit raised the room."

Pat leaves a fiance, family members, and a community who are now planning a charity softball game in his honor when the time is right. Underwood supported a community group called Soulful Softball Sunday.