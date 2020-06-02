False claims by antifa protesters plague small US cities. USA

CHICAGO – In the days since President Donald Trump blamed antifa activists for an eruption of violence in protests over police killings of black people, social media has been lit up with false rumors that the far-left group is transporting people. to wreak havoc in small towns. across America.

The speculation was sparked by conservative media outlets and pro-Trump social media accounts, as well as imposter Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Twitter and Facebook detained some of the instigators behind the unsubstantiated chat on social media. Twitter determined Monday that a tweet promising antifa "would move to residential areas,quot; and white supremacist group Identity Evropa sent "white,quot; neighborhoods. The tweet was shared hundreds of times and quoted in online news articles before Twitter deleted it on Monday, a company spokesperson said.

However, the tweet continued to circulate on Tuesday on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook, using information shared by Twitter, announced Tuesday night that it also removed a handful of accounts on its platform that were created by white supremacist groups like Identity Evropa and American Guard, some of them posing as part of the antifa movement.

For years, some social media users have tried to delegitimize controversial or political protests with unsubstantiated theories that they were organized by wealthy financiers or extremist organizations. Over the weekend, Trump singled out Antifa as responsible for the violent protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, saying in a tweet: "It is ANTIFA and the radical left."

"You usually see this when there is an interest in diverting the conversations from the protests to simply accusing the protests of being violent, organized, or having sponsors who are evil," said Filippo Menczer, professor of computer and informatics at the University from Indiana. "The president who mentions it, of course, has generated a huge increase."

Antifa theories – short for "anti-fascists,quot; and a general term for the most adept militant groups that confront or resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists in the protests – have passed through cities across the country in recent days.

Police departments say people are calling for "advice,quot; they see on social media claiming that antifa is sending buses or even planes full of antifa activists to their area.

In Payette County, Idaho, a rural county of 24,000 residents, calls started early Monday morning after a Facebook user said the sheriff had seen antifaceted protesters in the area. The calls didn't decrease until the sheriff's office denied the rumor on Facebook.

"It's really a small community, where our citizens know us pretty well," said Payette County Sheriff's Lieutenant Andy Creech. "When the publication came, we started receiving phone calls directly."

Meanwhile, Facebook users have also warned their friends to stay away from a mall in a New Jersey suburb, saying it would be the antifa destruction center on Tuesday.

But police "had no credible information,quot; that Antifa would be present in the area, Toms River Police Department media specialist Jillian Messina said in an email. Police are not aware of anyone showing up, he added.

Identical posts on Facebook and Twitter about bus loading by antifa protesters also baffled the Sioux Falls Police Department, where officers in the South Dakota city said they saw no unusual activity on the bus in the city. But the claims still ran for days before a planned protest this Saturday, said Sam Clemens, a department public information officer.

"Everyone heard that there were going to be people buses," Clemens said. "It was very specific: there were three buses."

Even the owner of a Michigan limousine business was forced to refute the rumors online when two of his buses became the center of a conspiracy theory that liberal financier George Soros was channeling protesters to Milan, Michigan. . Social media users widely shared a manipulated photo of their white buses, edited to show the words "Soros Riot Dance Squad,quot; stamped on the sides.

The buses are owned by Sean Duval, the owner of local transportation company Golden Limousine International, and have no printed word.

Duval said: "It is frustrating when people from abroad start instigating and trying to turn Americans into Americans."

Associated Press writers Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, California, Beatrice Dupuy in New York and Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed to this report.