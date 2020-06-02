Facebook finally made it easier to delete all your old posts – BGR

Facebook has just introduced a new feature that makes it easy to archive or delete old posts.

The Manage Activity feature allows Facebook users to manage everything they have posted on Facebook and to sort all of their posts to find exactly what they are looking for.

Manage Activity will be available first on mobile devices and then on desktop computers and Facebook Lite.

Facebook, despite all its countless flaws, is a platform that billions of people around the world use to stay in touch with one another and share moments of their lives with friends and family. But chances are if you've been using Facebook since you were young (or if you've just had an account for a while), there are posts you wouldn't like potential employers to see or just wish they had been removed from the recording.

Purging a Facebook account that has been around for months or years has never been especially easy, but on Tuesday, Facebook introduced a new tool called Manage Activity that greatly simplifies the process of removing old posts from your profile. Facebook says that whether he graduates or is going through a breakup, he wants to "make it easier for him to heal his Facebook presence to more accurately reflect who you are today."

Manage Activity gives you two options to remove posts from your timeline. If you want to get rid of a post you made in your News Feed or a photo you shared forever, you can send it to the trash. From there, you can manually delete the post forever, or after 30 days the post will be permanently deleted automatically. You can also choose to restore the trash post within those 30 days if you change your mind.

If you want to keep a post, but don't want the public to see it anymore, you can also archive it. That way, the photo or message will not disappear completely, but no one else will be able to see it on your profile.

But the most useful feature of Manage Activity is the ability to manage many old posts at once. As you can see in the video at the end of this article, when you access Manage Activity from your Activity Log in the Facebook mobile app, you will have the option to easily select many posts at once. You can also filter those posts by category, by date, or by the people who were tagged in them. That way, you won't have to waste time scrolling through everything you've posted to find and select all the posts you want to delete.

According to the Facebook website post, Manage Activity will be rolled out on mobile devices first, but will also be available on the desktop website and Facebook Lite in the future. It joins the Clear History tool as yet another way for users to have greater control over their own data on the social network.