Evan Peters defended by original video poster against looters who "unknowingly" retweeted

Getting a backlash for his retweet, the actor from & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; he is quick to offer an apology and insists that he does not approve of the guy who watches the news at all in the video that I have deleted.

Evan Peters He has found support amid a backlash for his retweeting of a video pardoning violence against looters. Almost at the same time the "American horror story"The actor apologized for his retweet, the social media user who originally posted footage of a looter being chased by police came to his defense.

In a post on Tuesday, June 2, the Twitter user endorsed the actor, stating: "I am sure @Evan_Peters was supporting the removal of the looters." He also stressed that he is a supporter of Black Lives Matter. "It seems pretty obvious, but for people who like to change things: I was there protesting in Longbeach on Sunday. I'm pro BLM! Looters went out and destroyed my city. Looters are bad, protesters are good," wrote.

The original looter video poster came in defense of Evan Peters.

The ex-fiancé of Emma Roberts He deleted his retweet himself before expressing his regret over his mistake. "I don't approve of the guy who watches the news at all in the video that I deleted. I unknowingly retweeted him," the 33-year-old actor explained. "I am deeply upset that it reached my news. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support the lives of blacks matter with all my heart."

Evan Peters apologized for retweeting the video that pardons violence against looters.

Peters' apology was greeted with a call to action by some of his supporters. One replied, "Evan, if you wholeheartedly support #BlackLivesMatter, share resources and information with your followers, the black box does nothing to help us. If you need links to share, we have a lot." Another urged: "Do something to make it up. Post a bond for people. Donate. Not just a half ** sorry when people are mad at you."

Evan Peters urged him to do something in return for his apology.

Apparently, given the advice, the "Dark fenix"The actor used Instagram Stories to forward educational messages from Jameela JamilThe I Weigh Account, which offers lists of places to donate, accounts to learn, books to read, and movies / shows to watch that support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Evan Peters republished the Black Lives Matter post made by Jameela Jamil's I Weigh account.

The original Twitter post in question shared a recording of a helicopter news coverage documenting the police pursuit of a looter on foot amid the George Floyd protests in Los Angeles. Near the end of the clip, the police were seen pinning down the person they were chasing. The video was captioned, "I can see these looters being attacked all day !!"