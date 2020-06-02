Evan Peters apologizes for retweeting an anti-protest message

Evan Peters apologizes for pressing the retweet button too quickly.

On Tuesday American horror story The actor told his followers that he regretted retweeting a post from a Twitter user who shared a recording of a news broadcast.

In the live broadcast, the cops could be seen chasing "looters," which is how the Twitter user described them. And at one point, the police officers were shown immobilizing a person they were chasing. "I can see how these looters are dealt with all day," said the Twitter user, who uploaded the post, subtitled her video.

After receiving a backlash over his retweet, Peters not only apologized, but made it clear to his followers that he does not "condone,quot; the violence. He also expressed regret for sharing that video in the first place.

"I don't approve of the guy who watches the news at all in the video that I deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it," said the Dark fenix actor wrote. "I am deeply upset that it reached my news."