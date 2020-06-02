Evan Peters apologizes for retweeting an anti-protest message

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Evan Peters apologizes for pressing the retweet button too quickly.
On Tuesday American horror story The actor told his followers that he regretted retweeting a post from a Twitter user who shared a recording of a news broadcast.
In the live broadcast, the cops could be seen chasing "looters," which is how the Twitter user described them. And at one point, the police officers were shown immobilizing a person they were chasing. "I can see how these looters are dealt with all day," said the Twitter user, who uploaded the post, subtitled her video.
After receiving a backlash over his retweet, Peters not only apologized, but made it clear to his followers that he does not "condone,quot; the violence. He also expressed regret for sharing that video in the first place.
"I don't approve of the guy who watches the news at all in the video that I deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it," said the Dark fenix actor wrote. "I am deeply upset that it reached my news."
"I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support the lives of blacks with all my heart," his statement closed.
As Peters mentioned before, he deleted his retweet and soon after. posted a photo of a black square on social media to show that he was participating in the Blackout Tuesday initiative.
Despite the 33-year-old actor's apologies, many expressed disappointment and frustration at his previous retweet.
"As a former black fan, I am really disappointed and disappointed. Please think next time before retweeting something." a user commented.
Other answered"Evan, if you wholeheartedly support #BlackLivesMatter, share resources and information with your followers, the black box does nothing to help us. If you need links to share, we have a lot."
"Do something to make it up. Post bail for people," someone else additional. "Donate. Not just a half apology when people are mad at you."
Some commentators also he teased Peters and his romance with HalseyBut the two seem to have been separated since they left in October 2019.
"@EvanPeters that's why Halsey broke up with you,quot; a read message.
Many also noted how the singer has been helping protesters by providing medical assistance to the injured. She joined her ex boyfriend Yungblud this last weekend.
"@Evan_Peters this is why Halsey is protesting with yungblud and not at home with your butt,quot;, another user wrote.