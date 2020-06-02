Eva Marcille fans criticize her for not using her platform to stop racism sooner

Eva Marcille has been sharing all kinds of videos and messages on her social media account after George Floyd's death to raise awareness of racism and more. But some of his fans ask him why he didn't do this sooner.

Here is a relevant video that Eva shared on her social media account: "The police officer throws a girl who is already on her knees BUT an Sister officer intervenes to review it .. # protests2020,quot;

Someone commented: "Of course, they are always the Sistas. We are, after all, the mother of humanity. Without us, there is none."

Another follower said, "This is how it should be. Hold your colleague accountable," and someone else posted this message: "And I pray that she would do her due diligence and report this incident to her senior #hegottogo staff."

A follower posted: ‘Find her! We need to celebrate it! Thank you Jesus for this brave woman. "

Eva also shared a video from her radio show:

One commenter said: ‘Why didn't you use your platform before all of this happened to help stop racism? Why only every time an African American is killed? Who is the racist here! Try it for yourself! "

Someone else wrote: ‘I am amazed that I went out last night in New York City and even with what happened, the police still treat people of color with disrespect. It has been very difficult for me to understand everything that is happening. I live in the Soho district and I am looking at so many people who suffer and want justice. I am not a person of color, but @evamarcille I am with you to do my part for HUMAN RIGHTS, all people should be treated with respect PERIOD ".

A follower said: ‘If you are not offering a solution with GOD'S WORD, it is a waste of time. We must learn spiritual warfare, and since you don't know how I can show you. God will hold you responsible for not declaring his word when you say you are a Christian. "

Eva has been addressing what has happened on the streets after the tragic death of George Floyd.

He made sure to tell people that there are all kinds of bad actors involved in these protests that make BLM supporters look bad.



