Erika Payne is not ashamed to be the mother of a police officer during protests over the death of George Floyd, which started peaceful protests and riots internationally.

On social media, the 48-year-old reality star defended his son, Tommy Zizzo, after someone disparagingly told him that his son was an "officer," after Payne's support for the Black Black Lives Matter Black Out of the Tuesday.

Payne defended her son, claiming that he was raised in such a way as to protect and serve people of all ethnic backgrounds. The reality star added, "Fuck off and stay off my page." Many of her fans supported Erika's comments, which she continued to share.

As fans of Erika know, she generally goes out of her way to keep her son's image out of the public eye, however in recent news she shared a photo of him on her social media account. Erika said her son's photo is her "best-performing post."

The reality star explained further, stating that there was nothing she could do to prevent him from becoming a police officer. Also, Erika said that she chose the life she lives today, just like everyone else when they make decisions for themselves.

According to Erika, her son turned out to be a "good young man,quot; and she couldn't be more proud of him. In the past, Erika defended her son once more during a conversation with Eileen Davidson. Erika said her son was on the streets every night, after putting on his uniform, protecting people he does not know.

Of course, his comments come at a particularly turbulent time when the world ends its self-isolation quarantine and then turns into a massive international protest following the death of George Floyd under police arrest.

Since George's tragic passing, many American cities have experienced peaceful protests and also unfortunate cases of riots and looting. Demonstrations have spread across the UK, as well as Toronto and Montreal.

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he would send the National Guard to all affected states.



