EPs from "S.W.A.T." "Frustrated, Angry, But Determined To Do Better" Examining Race and Surveillance After George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

SMASH. Executive producers Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan and their writers promise to "enhance" the exploration of race and vigilance issues in minority communities in the upcoming fourth season of the CBS drama series, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. .

Frustrated, angry, but determined to do better. On screen and off screen, ”wrote Thomas in a Twitter message that was retweeted by Ryan.

The tweet was accompanied by an expanded message from SMASH. writers:

"When SWAT started three years ago on CBS, when we writers examined the intersection of black communities and the police through the eyes of Daniel & # 39; condo & # 39; Harrelson (played by Shemar Moore), an African American police officer who has one foot firmly planted in every world. Now, as real-life events continue to unfold horribly, and additional cases of police violence focus on them: "We are watching … with horror and sadness along with all the In addition, we will continue to undermine the truth about these issues. "In the writing of our next season as we all work towards a better and fairer system."

Season 3 of the police drama series ended an episode below its intended order due to the closure of production related to the coronavirus.

Inspired by the classic television series and feature film, SMASH. stars as Moore, the locally born and raised sergeant charged with leading a specialized tactical unit that is the final stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Executive producers are Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty. SMASH. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.